WESTFIELD – To say Julian Blackmon remained involved in Indianapolis Colts practices while sidelined with a hamstring injury is a massive understatement.
The 24-year-old safety often was the loudest player this summer during training camp at Grand Park. Standing on the defensive sideline, no one escaped his running commentary – neither teammates or officials.
Blackmon alternated praise for defensive teammates with good-natured trash talk to the offense. And he was never shy about letting visiting officials know when he disagreed with a call.
It added bursts of color to what can become the dog days of training camp.
Finally, on Tuesday, Blackmon was able to get back in the mix physically with his teammates.
For the first time since practice began July 26, his hamstring recovered enough to allow Blackmon to participate in practice.
“Being on the sideline, you can only do so much,” he said. “But being a part of it is something completely different. It’s a blessing to be back, and I’m just excited for what we can do this year.”
Blackmon is not being eased back into the fold.
The Colts will spend Wednesday and Thursday holding fully padded joint practices with the Chicago Bears.
Those practices tend to be highly physical affairs many coaches believe provide equal – if not superior – preparation for their team to actual preseason games.
“I’m excited, man,” Blackmon said. “We’ve gotta make sure that we take care of our bodies. And we like to say we won’t let nobody come in here and take over our place. So we’ve got to make sure we do everything we can to prepare for tomorrow and the next day.”
Blackmon’s preparing to play a slightly new position this season.
He’ll move from free safety to strong safety and maybe even occasionally play as a slot cornerback. The goal is to get him closer to the line of scrimmage and take greater advantage of his physicality.
The hamstring injury he suffered shortly after OTAs ended in June kept him from lining up in that position with his teammates.
But Blackmon’s engagement throughout camp has gone well beyond his sideline support.
“I don’t feel like that at all,” Blackmon said when asked if he’s playing catch-up in his return to the field. “I think it’s because I’ve been engaged mentally. It’s completely different when you get out there and play, but because of OTAs I had that time to get a good, solid foundation of where I was. Learning with the coaches and making sure that I knew what I was doing when I came back was almost like riding a bike, kind of.”
MEMENTO
Darius Rush returned a deflected interception 52 yards for a touchdown in his first NFL appearance Saturday against the Buffalo Bills.
It provided confirmation of the rookie cornerback’s lauded ball skills, and it gave Rush an immediate souvenir from his budding professional career.
“It’s in my apartment right now,” he said of the football. “I just ordered a frame for it. I got to frame it up.”
A fifth-round pick out of South Carolina, Rush missed part of training camp with a shoulder injury but remains in a wide-open contest for one of two starting outside cornerback slots.
The highlight-reel touchdown garnered plenty of support from friends and family.
“I had to turn my phone off actually,” Rush said. “It was blowing up. I’m probably at like 1,000 messages right now. It’ll take me the rest of the year to read them. It was a lot of people telling me congratulations from back home and old coaches. I was very appreciative of everybody who said congratulations.”
INJURY REPORT
In addition to Blackmon, cornerback Kenny Moore II and safety Rodney Thomas also returned to practice Tuesday.
Wide receiver Breshad Perriman, wide receiver Vyncint Smith, running back Zack Moss, running back Jason Huntley, linebacker Segun Olubi, offensive tackle Dakoda Shepley, offensive tackle Braden Smith, center Ruan Kelly, tight end Jelani Woods, tight end Mo Alie-Cox, tight end Drew Ogletree and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner did not participate.