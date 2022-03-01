INDIANAPOLIS — Frank Reich had never met Gus Bradley in person before this winter.
But the Indianapolis Colts head coach felt as though he knew his new defensive coordinator very well. That’s because two of Reich’s best friends in the business — Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and former Colts quarterback Philip Rivers — couldn’t stop praising Bradley.
“I used to kid those guys that I used to get jealous about how much they used to talk about Gus, about what a great person and what a great coach he is,” Reich said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I’ve seen that in the couple of weeks we’ve been together. This is a guy who totally fits our culture. I think he’s going to bring a dynamic to our defense that’s going to help us elevate.
“I think we’ve played some really good defensive football over the last four years, and I’m expecting that we’ll continue to get better.”
Sirianni and Rivers had extensive experience with Bradley during their years together with the Los Angeles Chargers. Bradley’s relationship with the former quarterback is so strong, he mentioned Rivers early in his introductory news conference last month as someone who made him feel comfortable with the situation in Indianapolis.
Bradley was chosen over a group that reportedly included Tennessee Titans senior defensive analyst Jim Schwartz, New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard, former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Joe Cullen and Washington Commanders defensive backs coach Chris Harris.
Bradley’s scheme has similarities to former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus’ unit, so there will be some carryover. But there also are some differences in the makeup of the defensive line and the coverage in the secondary.
“It’s a very similar-based system to what we were running with Matt,” general manager Chris Ballard said. “Same tree, a little different flavor, but still the emphasis on effort, speed, fundamentals, taking the ball away. All those things we’ve talked about in the past, we’ll do with Gus.”
Bradley also brought in a pair of very experienced position coaches in linebackers coach Richard Smith and defensive backs coach Ron Milus.
It’s a highly regarded staff that has made a habit of turning around reclamation projects. Bradley had great success improving defenses with the Chargers for four seasons and last year with the Las Vegas Raiders.
In Indianapolis, he inherits a unit already playing at a high level that needs to take the next step toward greatness.
“As much as I respect Flus — and you guys know how much I respect him, and he earned everything that he got (as the new head coach of the Chicago Bears) — I just think this will be a great opportunity for Gus to come in here with a defensive staff and bring a slightly different twist in how to use our defensive players,” Reich said, “to really elevate us, hopefully, to a top-five defense.”
FAMILIAR FACES
In addition to the veteran coaches Bradley brought on board the defensive staff, he also added a pair of relative newcomers.
Former Indianapolis linebacker Cato June will be the assistant linebackers coach, and former Colts safety Mike Mitchell will be the assistant defensive backs coach.
It’s an exciting development for Reich, who has high praise for both former players.
“Mike Mitchell, who was here with us in 2018, really brings a presence of leadership, toughness — mental and physical toughness — savvy veteran guy who understands the game, the little game within the game,” Reich said. “That’s what I was really looking for in that position was somebody who understands the game within the game, can connect with players at a deep level like that.
“Cato June — obviously wasn’t here when he was here before, but I’m really excited about him. I got to know him a little bit. He did an internship with us. A very smart guy, our kind of guy.”
REG-GIE, REG-GIE
If Reich gets his wish, one more former player could come aboard the coaching staff.
Two-time Hall of Fame finalist Reggie Wayne is in talks to be named the wide receivers coach after Mike Groh left for the same position with the New York Giants.
“I’ve been talking with Reggie about possibly getting on staff for four years,” Reich said. “I mean, Reggie is a guy I have the utmost respect for. I’m just a big believer in him as a person and as a competitor, as a winner. If we can get that all locked up, I think it will be a big deal.”
