INDIANAPOLIS – JuJu Brents wasn’t able to participate during the Indianapolis Colts’ rookie mini-camp this weekend.
The former Warren Central and Kansas State star is still recovering from a wrist injury he had corrected following the NFL Scouting Combine.
It’s not believed to be serious, and the second-round pick should be able to begin his pursuit of a starting cornerback job when training camp begins in late July.
In the meantime, Brents is soaking in life with his hometown team and the ease it has applied to his professional transition.
“It’s been great,” he said. “I was about to say my dad’s house is literally 10 minutes up the street, right in the Speedway area. So literally just having the familiarity with the whole city, knowing where the facility is, not having to scramble last minute to figure out how I’m going to handle transportation, things like that.
“It just makes it a lot easier for me for sure.”
The bulk of the attention in this draft class has rightfully gone to first-round quarterback Anthony Richardson, but Brents might have the best odds at becoming an immediate starter.
The Colts traded veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the Dallas Cowboys in March and lost another part-time starter – Brandon Facyson – to the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.
Brents was one of three cornerbacks drafted in this class as general manager Chris Ballard looked to remake the position group in the preferred mold of second-year defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.
“There are not a lot of guys 6-(foot)-3 playing corner in the league, but he is a really good athlete,” Ballard said. “He’s a really good fit for what we want to do because he’s a press corner. We do want to play a little more press coverage. We think he’s going to be really good at it.
“He’s got some unique traits. He’s a really good athlete, and for a tall kid, he can really change direction. We’re excited about it. We think he’s a really good fit for the defense.”
Indianapolis has always been a good fit for Brents.
He grew up cheering for the Colts during the franchise’s glory years and said nearly every member of his family mentioned the possibility of playing in Indianapolis at some point during the pre-draft process.
A little more than a week after the draft, Brents is allowing the reality to sink in.
“It was crazy,” he said. “Just circling back to being a young child, loving the Colts, my favorite player growing up was Bob Sanders. Just watching Peyton Manning, the greats, all those guys and now to be able to wear the Horseshoe on my helmet, it’s kind of surreal.
“It has sunk in for me now, and now just reframe it a little bit. Now it’s time to get to work for sure.”
POSITION FLEXIBILITY
BYU’s Blake Freeland is a former basketball star with extreme athleticism and a high ceiling as an offensive tackle.
Drafted in the fourth round, it’s unclear what role the former Cougar will play this fall. Will he compete with incumbent Bernhard Raimann for the starting job at left tackle? Will he serve as the primary backup to both Raimann and right tackle Braden Smith? Or is there another unknown option on the table?
Head coach Shane Steichen is not ready to shine any light on the matter.
“I’m not going to get into specific positions but really just come in and compete,” he said. “Come in and compete, and that’s the main goal right now.”
EXTRA CREDIT
Steichen called the impromptu throwing session between Richardson and third-round wide receiver Josh Downs on Thursday in a hotel parking lot “tremendous.”
It’s a hint at the kind of obsession with their craft the head coach wants to see in the rookies, and he had further praise for the highly productive Downs.
“I think Josh is a very crafty route runner,” Steichen said. “He’s savvy. He’s got great quickness in and out of breaks. He’s got a really good feel for routes and zones and finding dead spots. We’re really excited to see those two work together coming up.”