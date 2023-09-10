INDIANAPOLIS – Even DeForest Buckner couldn’t help but shake his head thinking about his fumble return for a touchdown during the Indianapolis Colts’ 31-21 loss against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
It just might go down as the zaniest play of the season.
“It was crazy,” Buckner said. “It was probably one of the crazier plays I’ve ever been a part of.”
The sequence began when the one-time All-Pro defensive tackle sacked Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence on first-and-20 from the Jaguars’ 36-yard line. The ball came free as Buckner enveloped the passer, but many on the field seemed to assume the play would be ruled an incomplete pass.
Jacksonville running back Tank Bigsby picked up the loose ball and absent-mindedly cradled it near his hip. Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin alertly knocked the ball free from Bigsby’s grasp, setting up Buckner’s touchdown run.
The defensive tackle scooped up the football and rumbled 26 yards to the end zone, finishing with his arm outstretched over the goal line.
“I had a one-on-one opportunity,” Buckner said of the sack. “I took my shot, beat (the offensive lineman) with a swim move. I saw Trevor, and I tried to reach for the ball, and I hit him and I knew the ball came out. But I didn’t know if it was an incomplete pass or not. But, in the back of my head, I knew I didn’t hear the whistle.
“So when I got up, I was kind of looking around like, ‘What is going on?’ And I just see Z come up and punch the ball out, and I just saw the ball on the ground and everybody’s like, ‘Pick it up.’ And I was just like, ‘All right’ and picked it up and scored. So it was just a great heads up play by everybody.”
Several areas of the play needed to be reviewed.
First it had to be determined whether Lawrence fumbled, then there was a question of whether Bigsby’s “recovery” constituted possession and perhaps a halt of forward motion. Finally, there was the matter of whether the ball crossed the goal line before Buckner’s knee hit the ground.
Every call went in favor of Indianapolis, and it took a 21-17 lead with 2:27 remaining in the third quarter.
“Probably in the past, like on videotape, but never live like that,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said when asked if he’d ever seen a play like that before. “It was pretty good to see. I thought our defense overall played solid. They took the ball away. They played hard. Shoot, they put us in positions. We’ve got to be better -- I’ve got to be better – offensively.”
Franklin was a focal point throughout the game, finishing with a game-high 18 tackles after setting a single-season franchise record in 2022.
Cornerback Tony Brown intercepted Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the second quarter, and the Colts forced three Jaguars fumbles – recovering one.
Jacksonville also turned the ball over twice on downs.
“We have to execute better,” Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said. “There were just too many mistakes, too many little things that flared up offensively that caused us to either stay on the field or keep the football. We can’t make the turnovers that we did.
“Things we can control, we have to do a better job at doing. All of us have to be accountable, including myself there.”
SHAQ’S BACK
In his first full game since 2021, Shaquille Leonard finished with eight tackles and one tackle for loss.
Leonard played just 74 snaps last season while undergoing a pair of surgeries on his back.
“It felt amazing just to get back out there after all that I’ve been through,” Leonard said. “Eager, ready to get back out there now that the time has come. It was a blessing, very thankful to be able to go back out there and play with the guys. So I’m happy for it.”
INJURY REPORT
Tight end Drew Ogletree suffered a concussion, and rookie running back Evan Hull left the game early with a knee injury.
Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson also wasn’t on the field for the final three offensive plays for Indianapolis after re-aggravating a bruised knee he suffered in the first quarter.
“I’m all right,” Richardson said. “More so hurt that we lost than my knee, but other than that, I’m good. I’ve just got to get to the drawing board and focus on next week.”