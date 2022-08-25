WESTFIELD – Tom Brady is expected to start for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Indianapolis Colts’ starters could play as much as two full quarters Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The final exhibition game of the season should provide an accurate gauge of where the 2022 team stands ahead of the Sept. 11 opener at the Houston Texans.
“We’ve got to go out there and put in the work and have a good showing Saturday night,” Colts quarterback Matt Ryan said. “Kind of hammer through the details that we need to hammer through before that first (regular-season game).”
Head coach Frank Reich has said the starters could play the entire first half, but that remains a fluid estimate.
The first team didn’t play at all last week against the Detroit Lions and played about one quarter in the preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills.
The goal Saturday isn’t concrete. Reich has a vision of what he wants to achieve against the Bucs, and the starters will play long enough to accomplish it.
“They didn’t play last week in the game,” Reich said. “We had the scrimmage, obviously, with practice (against the Lions). So the game work is important – just sync things up, get everybody on the same page, get the feel and the rhythm of what it’s like out there in Lucas Oil.
“I think it will be a good test for us. Really just iron out the details, kind of get game ready, and when we feel like we’ve got that work, we’ll pull the guys out.”
Running backs Nyheim Hines and Jonathan Taylor will not play against Tampa Bay. They’re healthy scratches.
Center Ryan Kelly (COVID) and defensive end Kwity Paye (knee) also are not expected to play. Paye went down during Wednesday’s practice after appearing to bump knees with an offensive lineman in 11-on-11 drills.
He was treated by athletic trainers on the sideline and had his leg was wrapped in ice, but he did not leave the field.
The injury is believed to be a bone bruise, and the Colts might have dodged a bullet.
“We’re very happy about that,” Reich said. “When he first went down – I thought I got a good view of it live. It just looked like ‘bang,’ just a little hyperextension. The MRI, everything looked pretty good. So we’ll play it cautious.
“It’s banged up a little bit, a little bit sore, but just give him some more rest, and he should be hopefully good to go for the opener.”
THEY SAID IT
“For me, it’s kind of nice we’re going against them. I have a lot of familiarity of their scheme and playing against their personnel for a long time. But it’s also them. They’re very good. So it’s a good test for us. It’s not the regular season. The focus is not the same as the regular season. The focus is on us and making sure that we’re getting ourselves ready and getting ourselves to where we want to be Week 1.” – Ryan on playing Tampa Bay on Saturday. He faced the Bucs twice a year for 14 years with the Atlanta Falcons.
ROSTER MOVES
The Colts officially signed punter Matt Haack on Thursday to replace injured Rigoberto Sanchez (Achilles). Haack will also serve as the holder on field goals and extra points.
Kicker Jake Verity was waived to make room on the roster, giving the starting job to Rodrigo Blankenship for the third straight year.
INJURY REPORT
In addition to Kelly and Paye, safety Will Redmond, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, linebacker Brandon King, offensive tackle Dennis Kelly and defensive end Kameron Cline did not participate in the final practice of training camp.
Dennis Kelly did watch practice from the sideline for the first time in weeks.
Linebacker Shaquille Leonard (ankle) remains on the physically unable to perform list.