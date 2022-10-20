INDIANAPOLIS – Parris Campbell must have seen every conceivable angle on his 4-yard touchdown reception Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
And, yes – removed from the adrenaline of the moment – the Indianapolis Colts wide receiver is just as astonished by the contortions necessary to keep his body inbounds and hit the ball on the pylon as almost every other viewer.
“It was kind of crazy,” Campbell said Thursday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “Everybody – friends, family – sent the picture to me. I got like 17 different angles of it. But, no, it was a crazy play. In the moment, I just was trying to get to the pylon. But, yeah, definitely crazy how I did that for sure.”
The touchdown cut Indianapolis’ deficit to 14-10 in the second quarter and jumpstarted five straight scoring drives as the Colts rallied for a 34-27 victory at Lucas Oil Stadium. It also served as the highlight of a game that saw Campbell catch a career-high seven passes for 57 yards – the second-highest single-game total of his professional career.
Clearly, the speedy former Ohio State star is a good fit in the no-huddle attack Indianapolis used on 47% of its season-high 81 offensive snaps.
“Parris is doing a phenomenal job,” Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said. “You can see his improvement. I think everybody has kind of noticed his involvement and improvement each week. He’s gaining confidence. (Quarterback) Matt (Ryan) is gaining confidence in him. So we’re trying to find different ways to get him involved in the offense, whether it’s the quick throws – we hit a bubble screen out to him.
“He’s catching things underneath and putting a foot in the ground and getting north and south and picking up first downs that way. So we’re just going to continue to grow. Obviously, he’s got the speed where he can take the top off the defense. So we’re just continuing to mix it up with him and find different ways to put him in position to do well.”
Campbell has started five of Indianapolis’ six games, and he’s played 84% of the offensive snaps.
He’s already tied a career high with 18 receptions and has set career highs with 169 yards and 11 first downs while averaging a career-high 5.6 yards after the catch.
Campbell always has seemed like a perfect fit for head coach Frank Reich’s timing-and-rhythm based offense. But injuries sidelined him for 34 games over his first three seasons.
Finally healthy, he’s building rapport with his veteran quarterback and carving out an important role in the passing attack.
“It’s been a long road coming for me, just battling all the stuff that I’ve dealt with,” Campbell said. “Definitely got confidence from that (Jaguars) game but not only that game – just stringing along these practices, stringing along every week has been building confidence. But, to be honest with you, I feel like my confidence is at an all-time high since I’ve been here.”
THEY SAID IT
“Obviously, being the (No.) 2 (quarterback), on game day you are suited, so you are one snap away (from playing). So (it’s about) being prepared for that moment. Then also being there for Matt on game day – seeing the defenses and helping him out. I think that it really helps as a backup, and especially as a starter, to have a battle buddy in the mix with you. Just being there for Matt and talking and then being one play away.” – Sam Ehlinger on being elevated to the backup role on the depth chart.
INJURY REPORT
Defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle) and linebacker JoJo Domann (abdomen) did not practice Thursday because of injury. Defensive tackle Grover Stewart received a veteran rest day.
Wide receiver Keke Coutee (concussion) returned to practice as a limited participant.
Safety Julian Blackmon (ankle), running back Nyheim Hines (concussion) and running back Deon Jackson (quad) were full participants.
Tight end Kylen Granson (neck), linebacker Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back) and running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) also were full participants for the first time this week.
Fullback Tory Carter (neck), linebacker Zach Cunningham (elbow) and linebacker Joe Jones (knee) did not practice for the Tennessee Titans.
Guard Nate Davis (foot) was limited.