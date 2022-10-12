INDIANAPOLIS — Even Matt Ryan has no real explanation for his sudden inability to hold on to the football.
The 37-year-old quarterback’s 11 fumbles are the most in the NFL through five games by any player since the 1970 merger. Ryan’s only exceeded that number for a full season once in his previous 14 years in the league, with 12 fumbles in 2015.
Suddenly, he’s putting the ball on the ground more than twice per game. And it’s having an obvious effect on the league’s lowest-scoring offense.
It could be a delicate issue for coaches to discuss with a veteran. But offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said the Indianapolis Colts are attacking the problem the same way they would with any other player.
“Coach the fundamentals and protecting the football, and I know (quarterbacks coach) Scott (Milanovich) and (assistant quarterbacks coach) Parks (Frazier) are doing a great job working with them during practice sessions of constantly keeping two hands on the ball, putting them in those scenarios,” Brady said. “Obviously, live action is different than practice drills, and he has to honestly translate that. He works hard on it. He’s very intent on trying to get better at it, and because he has been playing for so long, it is a habit that he has to break.
“We have to keep drilling it, keep drilling it, and he’s just got to protect it better during the game.”
The problem is most evident when the quarterback is on the move, which has been often.
Ryan’s been sacked 21 times, and he’s been hit on average about a dozen times per game. All of those hits add up and can get into a quarterback’s head.
While Ryan ultimately must take responsibility for the fumbles — and the seven interceptions he’s thrown — better pass protection could go a long way toward improving both issues.
“There’s just that internal clock in your head like, ‘OK, I know I’m waiting for this play to develop, but I know I have to get this ball out sooner or later here,’ ” Brady said. “I’m sure that’s kind of catching up (to Ryan) a little bit. He’s doing a good job of creating, too, though — of extending some plays.
“I mean, that freaking great play that he made to (rookie wide receiver) Alec (Pierce) on third down (Thursday at Denver) — I don’t know if you guys noticed how tightly contested he was in that pocket, and he slid and threw it off-balance. He’s making some plays out there trying to extend it. He’s a freaking competitor and a warrior, so love that part about him.”
A SPECIAL SPECIAL TEAMER
Kicker Chase McLaughlin was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after making all four of his field goal attempts in Thursday’s 12-9 victory against the Broncos.
McLaughlin — who connected from 52, 51, 31 and 48 yards — became the first kicker in franchise history to make three attempts from 48 yards or longer in the same game.
THEY SAID IT
“He’s a stud. There’s no panic in his game. There’s no panic in the way that he covers. He kind of — I’ve learned this playing against him and then going against him in camp, he sometimes baits you into certain things, too, and something might look like he’s in a spot where you can get it in, but he knows how to recover. He’s just a competitor. He’s a quiet guy. He doesn’t say a whole lot but competes every day, competes in games — one of those guys who makes plays when you need him.” — Ryan on cornerback Stephon Gilmore, whose late interception and pass deflection helped seal the win Thursday against the Broncos.
INJURY REPORT
There was a long list of players sitting out of Wednesday’s practice for the Colts.
Cornerback Tony Brown (concussion), defensive tackle Eric Johnson II (illness), center Ryan Kelly (hip), linebacker Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back), defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle) and running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) did not participate due to injury.
Gilmore and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue received rest days.
Safety Julian Blackmon (ankle), running back Nyheim Hines (concussion) and defensive end Tyquan Lewis (concussion) were limited.
Left guard Quenton Nelson (ankle/shoulder) practiced in full.
Defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi (quad), defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (foot), wide receiver Zay Jones (ankle) and linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (calf) were limited for the Jacksonville Jaguars.