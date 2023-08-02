WESTFIELD – Gardner Minshew’s 112 career rushing attempts are the most for a healthy player on the Indianapolis Colts’ 90-man roster.
So the natural question was asked after a training camp practice this week at Grand Park. Has the team considered installing the veer, an offense more commonly referred to as the triple option that features a heavy quarterback running game?
“I don’t think it’s a terrible idea,” Minshew deadpanned. “You just put the ball in your best athlete’s hands and see what happens.”
The accompanying laughter highlighted the fact the veer isn’t likely to be seen at Lucas Oil Stadium this fall – outside, perhaps, of the annual Horseshoe Classic to open the high school football season.
But the Colts might need to get creative in the running game.
Star rusher Jonathan Taylor – the team’s most proven and effective offensive weapon – is locked in a high-profile stand-off with the franchise over his contract status, and Zack Moss – expected to be Taylor’s primary backup – is out for four to six weeks with a broken arm.
Deon Jackson and rookie Evan Hull have seen the first opportunities to fill in with the first team, but Jake Funk and converted rookie wide receiver Zavier Scott have also been in the rotation. And the team signed University of Indianapolis record-holder Toriano Clinton to fill out the depth chart Tuesday.
That quintet has a combined total of just 83 carries for 272 yards and two touchdowns – almost all by Jackson over the last two seasons in Indianapolis.
“DeAndre Smith, our running back coach, has done a heck of a job with those guys, getting them prepared day in and day out in the meeting rooms and then transferring it over to the field,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. “I like where the group is at. I thought they had a good day (Tuesday), but obviously we got stuff to improve on everywhere.”
Jackson and Hull bring the added benefit of catching the ball well out of the backfield.
Jackson played wide receiver growing up and didn’t switch to running back until an injury to the starter thrust him into the role late in his high school career. Hull’s always played in the backfield but made a concerted effort at Northwestern to work on his route running and catching ability because he knew that’s how the position is evolving in the NFL.
Both youngsters have drawn early praise as Indianapolis sorts out its running back roles.
“Evan Hull, obviously a rookie coming in – the first NFL experience in the offseason and then you get sort of that summer, you get sort of that four- to five-week period to get away a little bit but also to work on yourself, to work on your game a little bit, to work on your body a little bit,” offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said. “He’s come back. His footwork is crisp. He’s running good routes. He’s making good cuts in the run game. He’s really developing … a really good start to training camp.
“Deon Jackson has also had a strong start. He’s had a few nice runs. There’s been some well-blocked runs, and he has really hit and really just running the ball hard, running the ball well, showing some good things in the pass game. Both of those guys are really doing well for themselves this first week or two of camp. Hopefully that keeps coming with a bunch of our guys on offense, but both those guys are doing a really nice job coming along.”
TURNING HEADS
With rookies JuJu Brents (hamstring) and Darius Rush (shoulder) watching from the sideline, Darrell Baker Jr. has made the most of increased reps in the wide-open cornerback competition.
After a strong spring, Baker has displayed a physical style that meshes well in defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s press-friendly scheme.
“He’s made quite a few plays for us in practice now,” Bradley said. “It seems like every day we’re showing the things that we need to improve on and things we’re doing well, and he seems to be showing up in the things we’re doing well. You can just tell that I think with his teammates, he’s building really good trust with them.
“He’s played tight coverage underneath. On the deep balls, he’s stayed on top. So he’s been playing pretty consistent for us.”
ROSTER MOVE
The Colts signed wide receiver Amari Rodgers on Wednesday and waived wide receiver Johnny King.
A third-round pick out of Clemson by the Green Bay Packers in 2021, Rodgers has appeared in 32 games with Green Bay and the Houston Texans over the past two seasons. He has 20 catches for 249 yards and one touchdown and has experience on both kickoff and punt returns.