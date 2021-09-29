INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts’ early season defensive decline can be traced to failure in one of the scheme’s bedrock principles.
After ranking second against the run with an average of 3.7 yards per carry last year, Indianapolis currently is 24th with an average of 4.5 yards allowed through the first three weeks. With 421 total yards given up on the ground, the Colts rank 28th in the NFL.
That’s played a big role in the slide from eighth overall in total defense to 18th this year.
“It solidifies a lot of things throughout a game,” Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said of stopping the run. “When the opponent knows they can’t run and they have to abort the mission and try to change things up and obviously pass a lot more, it’s better for the defense – especially on the play-action passes. We don’t need to bite on the play-action pass no more and little things like that ’cause we know they can’t run the ball. The run game every week is getting a little better, but it’s not holding up to our standard.”
Derrick Henry gashed Indianapolis for 113 yards on 28 carries – his fourth straight game over the century mark in the AFC South rivalry – but at least he had to work for that output. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill also extended several drives with five carries for 56 yards.
That helped the Titans finish with 180 yards on 4.9 yards per carry.
Still, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus saw progress.
“Take the QB scrambles out of there, which I know you can’t do, the rest of the runners had about 3.85 yards average,” he said. “I think that was really good. You could feel that on game day. You could feel the guys playing downhill and doing good things and a lot of good things in the run game.”
There should be opportunity for Indianapolis to turn around its fortunes on the road this week against the Miami Dolphins. Myles Gaskin is averaging a robust 5.1 yards per carry but has just 27 attempts. As a team, Miami ranks 31st in the league with an average of 4.1 yards per attempt.
Putting the brakes on the ground game is an essential first step for any defensive renaissance.
“It sets the tone,” Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad said. “It’s huge. You gotta stop the run. You gotta stop the run. You’re not gonna get the opportunity to rush the passer, rush the quarterback. I think that that’s where it starts at for us as a defense, just stopping the run up front, being physical, being stout and getting the opportunity to rush the quarterback and get after him.”
THEY SAID IT
“I feel like he’s running good routes right now. I feel like he brings some emotional energy and toughness to our team. When he gets the ball in his hands, I think we feel something as a team. So we’re going to continue to spread it around, but we’re certainly making an effort to get him the ball.” – Reich on wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who has 14 catches for 191 yards over the past two weeks
ROSTER MOVES
Indianapolis placed cornerback T.J. Carrie on injured reserve Wednesday and elevated cornerback Anthony Chesley from the practice squad. The Colts also signed safety Jordan Lucas to the practice squad.
Chesely, who originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Coastal Carolina with the Cincinnati Bengals, has three career appearances with the Bengals and Houston Texans. Lucas, a sixth-round pick out of Penn State in 2016, has 49 appearances and four starts with the Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins.
On Tuesday, Indianapolis added safety Ibraheim Campbell and tight end David Wells to the practice squad.
Campbell has 58 career appearances and 15 starts with the Colts, Texans, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, New York Jets and Cleveland Browns. Wells has previously spent time on practice squads with the Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots.
INJURY REPORT
Eight players, including seven starters, did not participate in Wednesday’s practice because of injury. Tight end Jack Doyle (back), linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle), left guard Quenton Nelson (ankle/knee), defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring), right tackle Braden Smith (foot/thumb), safety Khari Willis (ankle/groin), reserve defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (back) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) were on the sideline.
Right guard Mark Glowinski (knee), running back Jonathan Taylor (knee) and quarterback Carson Wentz (ankles) were limited.
Rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger (knee) was designated to return from IR and opened a three-week window where he can practice and be activated at any point.
