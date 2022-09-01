INDIANAPOLIS – JoJo Domann’s father, Craig, has been an NFL agent for more than 25 years.
He understands how the business side of the game works, and there might not be anyone better suited to help get his son’s career up and running.
So after the younger Domann watched all seven rounds of the NFL draft pass by in April without his name being called, he followed his dad’s advice and signed as a free agent with the Indianapolis Colts.
On Tuesday, Domann was among four undrafted rookies who made the 53-man roster, and he figures to have a role on special teams when Indianapolis opens the regular season on the road Sept. 11 against the Houston Texans.
“I just dreamed of being here since I can remember,” Domann said Thursday after practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “I’m watching Super Bowls when I was 6 years old, and at halftime I’m going out in 20-degree weather with my brother and we’re just slamming into each other in the front yard.
“So this was all I really ever wanted to do. So now that I’m here, right, it’s like what are we going to do with it now? How do we keep progressing? How do we dream more? This dream – checkmark – but what’s the next dream? And just continuing to build because I truly believe there’s no such thing as a destination. This is really just one long journey.”
Domann caught the coaching staff’s eye as early as rookie mini-camp in May, and he entered training camp with a strong shot at earning a roster spot.
But he never let himself become satisfied.
“It was really just be a utility and give my all to everything that I do from special teams, to defense, to my body and my attitude,” Domann said of his mindset entering training camp. “Just in every facet of my being, how can I apply myself fully in this season of life that will come and go just like that?”
That’s not the usual type of answer from a rookie. Then again, Domann’s not the usual rookie.
At 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, he’s a bit undersized for a middle linebacker. He started out as a defensive back at Nebraska but moved to linebacker for his final three years and recorded 208 career tackles with 26.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and three interceptions.
His instincts and intelligence were immediately evident when he arrived in Indianapolis, and his athleticism should make him an asset for a young special teams unit with a host of new faces.
But it was his consistency that won him a job over three other undrafted linebackers – Sterling Weatherford, Forrest Rhyne and James Skalski – this summer.
“He definitely made a really strong impression early in camp and then sustained it,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “Sometimes you get a guy who makes a strong impression – you got a young guy who makes a strong impression early and then kind of drops off.
“That didn’t happen there. He continued to show consistency there, excited about him.”
Domann’s excited to continue his football education behind teammates like Shaquille Leonard, Bobby Okereke and Zaire Franklin.
As Domann expands his dreams and chases the opportunities before him, his teammates are opening up pathways he’d never dreamed of before.
“Their knowledge of the game is obviously next level,” he said. “You think you know football until you meet someone who knows it better than you. Just being around those type of guys, hearing the questions that they’re asking and what they’re looking at has just already elevated my mentality and what I’m looking for.”
THEY SAID IT
“I think this week you could definitely feel the intensity and can feel the focus. Just Week 1 being so close, I definitely – you can feel the shift of the team and the shift of preseason, training camp kind of being over and just everybody locking in for Week 1.” – wide receiver Parris Campbell on the team’s mentality clicking into regular-season mode.
ROSTER MOVES
Indianapolis signed guard Arlington Hambright and linebacker Segun Olubi to the practice squad Thursday. The Colts now have 16 players on the practice squad, but they can add one more player because cornerback Marcel Dabo has an International Player Pathway Program exemption.
Hambright was waived by the New England Patriots on Tuesday. He played in nine regular-season games and one postseason contest with one start for the Chicago Bears in 2020.
Olubi, an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State, was waived by the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday.