WESTFIELD – On Friday evening, Kenyan Drake was on an airplane bound for Indianapolis and what he hoped would be his fifth new NFL home since 2019.
Less than 24 hours later, he was on the practice field inside the Grand Park Events Center taking full-pad reps with his new teammates.
It’s been a whirlwind for the 29-year-old running back, but he’s happy to have landed with the Indianapolis Colts.
“I just wanted the opportunity, and Indy gave me the opportunity,” Drake said following Saturday’s evening practice. “I love this game. I love the grind. I love the hustle. The first time with me really being not on a team throughout OTAs and camp, I had a good feeling about the regime I did without a team.
“But being back in here, being in this camaraderie, being in the locker room, it meant a lot to come here and add my value to this organization.”
Drake has been well traveled since being selected in the third round out of Alabama by the Miami Dolphins in the 2016 NFL Draft.
He spent his first three seasons in South Florida before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals six games into his fourth.
That began his rapid tour of the league, but he’d never had the kind of uncertainty he faced this summer.
Each of his most recent moves has been executed fairly quickly in the offseason – from Arizona to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 and from the Raiders to the Baltimore Ravens last year. Drake estimated the longest his agent had been out of contact with an organization was one week before the long wait this offseason.
The Colts finally made the call with disgruntled starter Jonathan Taylor on the physically unable to perform list and asking for a trade and primary backup Zack Moss set to miss four to six weeks with a broken arm.
Drake’s best rushing season came with the Cardinals and mobile quarterback Kyler Murray when he rushed for 955 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2020. His best receiving year was in 2018 when he caught 53 passes for 477 yards and five touchdowns for Miami.
Drake rushed for 482 yards and four scores and had 17 receptions for 89 yards and another touchdown last year with the Ravens.
He made no comment about an expected role in Indianapolis. He just noted he’s made enough money throughout his career and continues to play simply because he wants to.
“What’s that Drake quote? ‘The moment I stop having fun with it, I’ll be done with it,’” Drake said. “I’m having a great time. I love football. I love being around the guys that we all have like-minded mindset, which is going out and winning a championship.
“I knew that with my ability and self-confidence, that if I put the work in, I’ll reap what I sow. So I’m going to continue to kind of build upon that and help this team win games down the road.”
NFL DEBUT
Rookie cornerback JuJu Brents participated in his first NFL practice Saturday.
The second-round pick out of Kansas State – and Indianapolis’ Warren Central High School – missed all of the spring workouts recovering from wrist surgery and missed the first six camp practices while nursing a hamstring injury.
“It was great,” Brents said. “Been real anxious to get out here for my first actual practice as an NFL player. It was a good day to get acclimated, get my feet underneath me, just be out there able to compete with my guys. So it was a good first day.”
QB COMPETITION
Veteran Gardner Minshew got all the first-team reps after rookie Anthony Richardson worked with the starters in back-to-back practices.
Both quarterbacks had strong days, with Richardson having his most impressive performance to date.
The 21-year-old connected on his first seven attempts and finished 9-for-11 with touchdown passes to wide receiver Amari Rodgers and tight end Drew Ogletree. A pair of throws off his back foot particularly stood out, including a 25-yarder to the sideline under pressure.
“He’s nice,” three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard said of the fourth overall pick. “He’s very athletic, he has a cannon and the way the offense is using him, man, it’s amazing. I can’t wait to see him (in live action).”
Minshew also was sharp, finishing 9-for-12 with a touchdown to wide receiver Alec Pierce.
ROSTER MOVES
It was a busy day for Indianapolis on the personnel front.
Drake took the roster spot vacated by wide receiver Ethan Fernea, who was placed on injured reserve.
The Colts also signed tight ends Nick Eubanks and Michael Jacobson. Offensive tackle Jake Witt was placed on IR, and running back Toriano Clinton was waived.
INJURY REPORT
Moss, cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle), safety Julian Blackmon (hamstring), linebacker Liam Anderson (undisclosed), defensive end Samson Ebukam (hamstring), linebacker Cameron McGrone (undisclosed), tight end Jelani Wood (hamstring), tight end Mo Alie-Cox (ankle), tight end Will Mallory (hamstring) and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (foot) did not practice Saturday.