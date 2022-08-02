WESTFIELD – It was just another example of Ashton Dulin’s breath-taking speed.
The Indianapolis Colts wide receiver flashed past quarterback Matt Ryan on a jet sweep Tuesday at Grand Park and turned the corner before a majority of the defense located the football.
From there, it was a foot race to the end zone. And Dulin isn’t going to come up on the short end of many of those contests.
“That’s part of the game that was a big emphasis from my time in college,” Dulin said. “So getting the ball in my hands on those outside runs is a big thing for me. So I just take advantage of the opportunity when it comes to me, and then go on from there.”
Training camp this summer is the land of opportunity for the 25-year-old wide receiver.
As rumors continue to circulate the Colts are looking to add a veteran option to the group, Dulin keeps making plays. He caught a deep ball from Ryan for a touchdown in 1-on-1 work during the first practice outdoors last week, and he might be the second-most consistent pass catcher in camp so far behind Parris Campbell.
It’s no secret this is a big year for Dulin. With T.Y. Hilton no longer in the building – for now, at least – and the departure of Zach Pascal to the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency, there’s a real chance for Dulin to transition from special teams standout to a significant role at wide receiver.
Head coach Frank Reich said in the spring there is no depth chart at the position. While that might not be true to the letter, the spirit has certainly been apparent during the first four training camp practices.
And Dulin has been at the heart of the competition.
“I cannot emphasize how strongly we feel about Ashton Dulin and that he’s going to play a role in this offense,” Reich said. “He’s proven it. He’s earned it. He’s going to have to continue to prove it and continue to earn it. This guy – he’s another one of these guys – the toughness that he has, he’s smart. He can play all the positions. He knows what to do. He’s a competitor.
“It’s not too big for him. He’s a playmaker. We love him. We’re all planning on him making a significant contribution to not only special teams but to the offense this year.”
Dulin had 17 special teams stops last year and recovered three fumbles, including one on a botched punt that resulted in a touchdown. He’s also averaged 25.8 yards on 17 career kickoff returns, including eight returns in 2021.
His offensive production has been meager. He’s never played more than 30% of the offensive snaps in a single season and set career highs last year with 13 catches for 173 yards and two scores.
But he’s grown in the passing game each year and believes all of his previous experiences have set him up for the opportunities he’s getting now.
“I feel like just being able to build from my rookie year, then getting exposed to the league – it’s different from college,” said Dulin, the only NFL player ever from Malone University – an NCAA Division II school in Canton, Ohio, that no longer has a football program. “Just honing in on my techniques and my own route running, ball catching and all that other stuff goes hand in hand with it. So just continuing to develop while still doing my role on special teams just helped for me a lot to get my feet wet and getting my legs steady.”
PLAY OF THE DAY
Safety Marcel Dabo, a rookie from Germany who is part of the NFL’s international development program, got his first interception Tuesday. He leapt high to pick off a pass in the end zone from quarterback Sam Ehlinger during a red-zone drill.
THEY SAID IT
“I have actually known him for some time. We actually went to the same high school. He is a lot younger than myself. I expected all the things I have been seeing from him — his level of preparation, the way he practices. He is a true professional, and he is going to continue to get better and be an asset for this team.” – safety Rodney McLeod on rookie safety Nick Cross. Both men attended perennial national powerhouse Dematha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland.
INJURY REPORT
The Colts placed wide receiver John Hurst and offensive lineman Carter O’Donnell on injured reserve Tuesday.
Defensive tackle Chris Williams continues to sit out practice with a foot injury, and offensive tackle Dennis Kelly (knee) was the only other active player not to participate in Tuesday’s practice.
Reich said Kelly’s injury is still being evaluated and the veteran swing tackle will be “out for a little bit.”
Linebacker Shaquille Leonard (ankle) and wide receiver Mike Strachan (knee) remain on the physically unable to perform list.
ROSTER MOVE
Indianapolis re-signed center Alex Mollette, an undrafted rookie out of Marshall, and still has one open spot on the 90-man roster.