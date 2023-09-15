INDIANAPOLIS — Grover Stewart can consistently be counted upon to provide a unique point of view on all things related to the Indianapolis Colts.
So it should come as no surprise the defensive tackle had an interesting vantage point for the wild scoop-and-score touchdown his tag team partner — DeForest Buckner — pulled off last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Buckner credits Stewart with pushing Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence toward him in the pocket and creating the opportunity for the initial strip-sack.
“So I was trying to get there (to Lawrence), then next thing you know I seen a blur just came across my facemask, hit the quarterback and the ball came out,” Stewart said. “I said, ‘Hold on, that’s a sack-fumble.’ So I was making my way to the ball.
“(Linebacker) Zaire (Franklin) punched the ball out (after it was briefly recovered by Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby). I said, ‘Man, I ain’t gonna be able to make it.’ So I’m hollering, ‘Buck, get the ball. Get the ball.’ Buck just gets the ball and scored.”
Stewart has a way of boiling even the most complex moments down to their most essential elements.
That gift is part of what has made the Stewart-Buckner combination the heart of the Colts’ defense over the past two years. Both men are more athletic than the majority of players their size, and Indianapolis’ defense under coordinator Gus Bradley puts a premium on aggressive penetration by the front four.
The result can be chaos in the opposing backfield, and that provides opportunities for the linebackers to eat behind the mosh pit. Franklin set a single-season franchise record with 167 tackles last season, and he opened the new campaign with a game-high 18 stops against the Jaguars.
“So we got this little thing (with the linebackers),” Stewart said. “We blow stuff up, and they clean it up. So that’s why we go out there and penetrate, make plays in the backfield. If not, the linebackers will make them.”
With rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud expected to make his second start for the Houston Texas on Sunday, the defensive line again could play a major role in limited the effectiveness of the opposing offense.
Buckner, Stewart and defensive ends Kwity Paye and Samson Ebukam helped hold Jacksonville to an average of just 3 yards per rushing attempt while forcing a pair of traditional takeaways and two more turnovers on downs.
The goal in Houston will be to build off that chaotic start by making life difficult for a young passer.
“Whenever you’re going against a young quarterback, a rookie quarterback, you want to get pressure on him early,” Buckner said. “You want to hit him as much as you can early and often to kind of get him rattled a little bit, uncomfortable in the pocket.
“I think, as a unit, even if we’re not bringing the pressure and it’s a passing down, us four up front have to do a really good job in applying that pressure on him throughout the day. You can never let him get comfortable back there. Those are my biggest points going into this game.”
CREATING CULTURE
Among the many changes first-year head coach Shane Steichen has made to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center is the stenciling of words that represent his four pillars – character, preparation, consistency and relentless – into the end zones on the two outdoor practice fields.
The words also loom large on one wall inside the locker room, while the hallway outside is filled with pictures of the team captains, memorable moments in franchise history and even a big screen playing highlights of past games against that week’s opponent on a loop.
“I think a big thing in this league is culture and guys being on the same page and believing what you’re putting down, but you’ve got to live it every single day,” Steichen said. “That’s why just some of the stuff in the building that we did – when you feel like something’s new and it changed and you keep growing and growing and growing, guys want to be a part of it. That’s the goal here is to get everyone dialed in and going.”
INJURY REPORT
For the second straight week, the Colts didn’t rule any players out for Sunday’s game on Friday.
Left guard Quenton Nelson (toe) and tight end Drew Ogletree (concussion) were listed as questionable. Nelson was a limited participant in Friday’s practice, while Ogletree participated in full.
Punter Rigoberto Sanchez (illness), right tackle Braden Smith (knee/ankle) and running back Zack Moss (forearm) are expected to play against the Texans.
It will be Moss’ season debut after breaking his arm early in training camp.
“He’s got good vision,” Steichen said. “He lets those blocks get set up and sees it well, and then he can cut those things back if he needs to. I liked where he was this week, and I’m excited about him.”
Houston ruled out safeties Jalen Pitre (chest) and Jimmie Ward (hip).
Left tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee) did not practice Friday and was listed as questionable. Stroud (right shoulder) and linebacker Neville Hewitt (illness) were limited participants and also were listed as questionable.