INDIANAPOLIS – It’s fair to wonder how Emil Ekiyor Jr. went undrafted.
The former Indianapolis Cathedral star started 40 games at right guard for Alabama over the past three seasons and was named first-team All-Southeastern Conference as a senior.
Analysts projected Ekiyor anywhere between the third and fifth rounds of last week’s NFL Draft, befitting a player of that pedigree.
But Ekiyor slipped through all seven rounds without being selected and signed with the hometown Indianapolis Colts as a college free agent.
“It was definitely an experience,” Ekiyor said after the first practice of a three-day rookie mini-camp Friday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “I didn’t go really where I wanted to go (in the draft) but happy for the opportunity to be back home. Really excited to make the most of it, and it feels good just being in a familiar space.”
Red flags about a knee injury first suffered in 2019 apparently were the cause of Ekiyor’s slide.
After redshirting in 2018, he played in eight games as a freshman despite suffering the injury in the season opener. In 2020, Ekiyor started all 13 games for the Crimson Tide’s most recent national championship team and he started all 15 games in 2021 despite re-aggravating the knee injury.
Ekiyor started 12 of Alabama’s 13 games last season, helping to provide protection for No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young.
There appears to be a path to the main roster for him in Indianapolis.
The Colts struggled to fill the right guard spot last season, with Will Fries eventually settling in as the starter late in the year.
General manager Chris Ballard vowed at the NFL Scouting Combine in February to add depth and competition to an offensive line that underachieved in 2022. But the only additions thus far have been third-day draft picks Blake Freeland – an offensive tackle from BYU – and Jake Witt – an offensive tackle from Northern Michigan.
Ekiyor is said to have good hand placement and footwork and is viewed by many to have upside as a future starter in the NFL.
He’ll get the first crack at achieving that dream with his hometown team.
“I would say I’ll use the experience (of being undrafted) as motivation and definitely something that’s gonna fuel me in the future,” Ekiyor said. “I feel like it’s God’s plan. I ended up at home, and you’re excited to make the most of the opportunities.”
RICHARDSON WATCH
Quarterback Anthony Richardson took his first snaps in the NFL on Friday under the watchful eye of a pair of invested observers.
Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis watched the first day of mini-camp from chairs inside the practice facility adjacent to the outdoor fields.
They saw Richardson live up to much of the scouting report that followed him out of the draft.
The fourth overall draft pick displayed his powerful arm and natural athleticism while showing an early connection with third-round wide receiver Josh Downs. He also missed a couple of throws, tending to sail passes high of intended receivers.
It’s part of a process overseen by first-year head coach Shane Steichen, who spent the majority of practice standing at Richardson’s side and providing immediate feedback on practice reps.
Richardson finished 6-for-10 during 11-on-11 drills, with three of the completions going to Downs.
ROSTER MOVE
The Colts announced a long-awaited transaction Friday, releasing veteran quarterback Nick Foles.
Foles made two starts last season for Indianapolis and completed 25 of 42 passes for 224 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions.