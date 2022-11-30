INDIANAPOLIS – Mathematically, the playoffs remain in reach for the Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1).
Realistically, the postseason could not feel much further away. With just five games remaining in the regular season, the Colts are 3.5 games out of the final postseason spot.
It’s not an impossible mission, but it also isn’t the kind of scenario that lends itself to rousing locker room speeches.
From a big-picture perspective, Indianapolis benefits more from losing the rest of the season to move up in the draft order. That obviously will never be a priority for the players and coaches in the battle, so how do the veterans approach the prospect of essentially playing out the string?
“Unfortunately, I’ve been in this spot before,” 37-year-old quarterback Matt Ryan said. “It’s never fun. You obviously want to be driving the ship. You want to the one where the division is running through it, you’re playing for position and home-field advantage.
“But I also told the guys, in these kinds of situations I’ve learned more about players that I’ve played with than in really any other situations. I’ve gained respect and lost respect for certain guys as you’re going through these things.”
Interim head coach Jeff Saturday has emphasized effort has not been an issue for the Colts during his three weeks on the job.
And the team clearly still has some fight left in it. Trailing 16-3 at halftime against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night, Indianapolis rallied to take a 17-16 lead in third quarter before falling 24-17.
The challenge will be exponentially greater Sunday night when the Colts visit the Dallas Cowboys (8-3).
Last week’s comeback was sparked by an 89-yard kickoff return from undrafted free agent Dallis Flowers, and the kick return game was solid throughout the game with Flowers and Isaiah Rodgers Sr. combined to average 45 yards on five returns.
“We’ve got to stack weeks of practice on top of each other,” Saturday said. “I used special teams as a great example. I think that we had talked about for the last two weeks we weren’t doing great techniques and fundamentals. We weren’t hitting the spots we were supposed to, and I thought Monday nught we really saw kind of the fruits of their labor of really sticking to low hip, making sure we understood what we’re doing. Hands inside, all the things that (special teams coordinator) Bubba (Ventrone) and (assistant special teams coach) Joe (Hastings) do a great job of coaching.
“You saw two big returns, right? You saw us kind of turn and impact the game. No different for offense and defense, right? Find our way, process, pushing through on techniques and fundamentals. It will break, but it’s going to take time. It’s discipline. It’s week after week of stacking practices and then ultimately taking it to the field from the practice field to the game field.”
THEY SAID IT
“Absolutely not. From the guys in this room and myself included, I know my name’s getting attached to wins and losses. So, whatever happens, that ain’t my business. I’m about W’s and L’s and I want to be the best head coach I can be. So, no. We haven’t even addressed it but from my train of thought, it has never been about what it looks like, whether I was a player or even now as a coach what it looks like next year. It’s about now. We’ve got plenty ahead to take care of.” – Saturday on the prospect of “tanking” games.
INJURY REPORT
Coming off the Monday night game, the Colts only conducted a walkthrough practice. So the participation report is estimated.
In that scenario, wide receiver Keke Coutee (illness), cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle) and tight end Jelani Woods (shoulder/qudricep) were listed as non-participants.
Defensive end Ben Banogu (abdomen) and center Ryan Kelly (knee/ankle) were limited.
Tight end Kylen Granson (illness) and defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle) were full participants.