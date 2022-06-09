INDIANAPOLIS – There are a few position battles that will be interesting to watch when training camp begins next month for the Indianapolis Colts.
The left tackle spot will receive a lot of attention with veteran Matt Pryor trying to hold off third-round rookie Bernhard Raimann. And the kicking competition between incumbent Rodrigo Blankenship and challenger Jake Verity figures to be intriguing.
But those battles got very little preview during the spring as the Colts mainly did 7-on-7 work and walkthrough drills in team sessions.
Cornerback, however, is a different story.
Assuming Kenny Moore II’s contract dispute does not bleed into the regular season, he and veteran Stephon Gilmore seem to have the top two spots locked down. That leaves newcomer Brandon Facyson to battle with third-year upstart Isaiah Rodgers for the all-important No. 3 role.
The early returns were encouraging, with both players routinely making plays in practices open to the media. And the competition has been pushing each player to new heights.
“It’s always good competition,” Facyson said after the final mini-camp practice Thursday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “We all push each other – not just me and Isaiah. I push Gilly, Gilly pushes me. We try to learn the ins and outs of the game through different people’s viewpoints – stuff like that.
“So it’s been great competition. It’s been great (building) relationships, bonds. We’re just making each other better every day — all of us.”
Facyson signed with Indianapolis because of the opportunity to claim a starting role.
He’s played his entire career for new Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and defensive backs coach Ron Milus – three years with the Los Angeles Chargers and one with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Facyson’s made 13 starts during that time, including nine last year with Vegas, and his career has been on a steady upward climb. He made a career-high 55 tackles and recorded his first interception last season while playing a career-high 72% of the defensive snaps.
Based on very early returns, that trend has continued this spring.
Facyson has consistently been around the football, making aggressive pass break-ups and forcing himself to be noticed.
“We’ve been around (Facyson) now a couple of years, but I think he’s probably had one of his better OTA camps that we’ve seen,” Bradley said. “And we’ve been with him, right? The Chargers and Raiders and here, and we picked him up a little bit later last year, but he’s really playing consistent.”
It’s praise that hits home for the 27-year-old defender.
Facyson has been enjoying his time in Indianapolis. He likes everything he’s seen about the franchise, and he’s spent the spring building a foundation with his teammates that has him excited about the upcoming training camp.
The fact his play on the field already is drawing rave reviews is no accident.
“I feel every word (Bradley’s) saying,” Facyson said. “I’ve just been preparing myself mentally, physically, spiritually, everything I need to do to get better each and every year. I’ve been with Gus and Milo for a while, and I can still remember back to my rookie year – me learning all the plays and my head spinning and everything like that.
“Throughout the years, everything’s slowed down. I’ve just continued to work on my technique, on my mind, my body, and everything seems to be coming together at the right time.”
RODGERS ROLLING, TOO
Rodgers made big strides in his second season, collecting three interceptions and earning his first start while making 49 tackles and breaking up seven passes.
He also showed his true sprinter’s speed with a touchdown that was called back against the Baltimore Ravens in which he outran the entire offense for nearly the full length of the field.
Facyson came in with more familiarity with the defensive scheme, but Rodgers has proven to be a quick study and looks to be a solid fit.
“He’s extremely fast (with) really, really good ball skills, and I think this style would lean to him really for his skillset and what we’re asking him to do,” Bradley said. “So it’s a little bit different – right? – how we’re trying to be aggressive at the line of scrimmage. So he’s picking up on that. But I would say that, boy, from the first day till now, you really see improvement with him.”
ROSTER MOVE
The Colts signed undrafted free agent defensive tackle Caeveon Patton on Thursday and waived linebacker Jordan Glasgow and defensive tackle McKinley Williams III.
Patton worked out on a tryout basis for both the rookie mini-camp in April and this week’s veteran mini-camp. He recorded 179 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, six pass deflections, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries in 44 games at Texas State.
Glasgow, a sixth-round pick out of Michigan in 2020, had 25 career appearances with the Colts and made 15 special teams stops. He also blocked a punt against the Chicago Bears as a rookie.
Williams was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Syracuse on May 13.