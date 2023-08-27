INDIANAPOLIS – A year ago, Dallis Flowers was in an unfamiliar position.
He was confident he’d made the Indianapolis Colts’ 53-man roster as an undrafted cornerback out of Pittsburg State, but he couldn’t be certain.
In the days leading to the final cutdown, he tried to block out the suspense and focus on the things he could control.
But the anxiety was impossible to avoid.
“It kind of felt weird,” Flowers admitted Sunday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “They say if you don’t get called, it’s a good thing. Normally, if you get that call, that’s probably a good thing.”
The phone never rang, and Flowers made the most of his opportunity.
He made his first impact on special teams as a kickoff return man, and he worked his way onto the field for defensive snaps during the final month of the season.
Now, just days ahead of Tuesday’s 53-man cutdown, Flowers is expected to start in the regular season opener Sept. 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
“It’s one of those things where the trust with the teammates, the trust with Milo (defensive backs coach Ron Milus) as a coach – he had to build that aspect of it,” defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. “I think his athleticism, his length, his size were always there, but it was that part – can we trust you play in and play out?
“Milo has done a great job and (assistant defensive backs coach) Mike Mitchell. I think a guy like Gilly (former Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore) kind of took ownership of him, too. I think as it got into the season, he started to play with more confidence. He played with trust from his teammates, and it took time for that to come across.”
Flowers appreciates how far he’s come and everyone who has helped along the way.
But he’s far from finished.
On Friday, he’ll return to his high school near Chicago to have his jersey retired. He’ll be just the second player from the football program ever to receive that honor.
A little over a week later, he’ll likely make the first opening week start of his NFL career.
“I still feel like I’m coming in as the same undrafted free agent rookie last year,” Flowers said. “I want to showcase and demonstrate who I am and that I do belong at this level at corner, as well as special teams, stuff like that -- just overall good play. I’m still learning, and I’m still getting better.”
DIGITAL DOPPELGANGER
Tight end Drew Ogletree is an avid Madden gamer, and he said he always plays as the Colts.
While he boosted his own ratings a bit, he’s seen some stunning similarities between Indianapolis’ rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson and his video game avatar.
“It’s crazy,” Ogletree said. “I’m playing Madden and then I come out on the field, and he’s doing the same things I just did on Madden.”
PINTER OUT
Head coach Shane Steichen confirmed Saturday reserve center Danny Pinter suffered a broken ankle during Thursday’s preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles and will miss the entire regular season.
It’s a serious blow for the Colts’ already thin offensive line depth.
“Danny is a really good player for us,” Steichen said. “To lose a guy like him is very unfortunate for us. I hope he has a speedy recovery. Just looking on the back end of those guys, we’re working through all that right now. Wesley (French) took some snaps there at center. There’s a couple of other guys we are looking at without naming a whole bunch of guys. There’s going to be some stiff competition there for those backup roles.”
FIRST CUTS
With the 53-man roster deadline coming up Tuesday, the Colts made nine cuts Sunday.
Wide receiver Tyler Adams, wide receiver Kody Case, offensive guard Emil Ekiyor, tight end Nick Eubanks, kicker Lucas Havrisik, tight end Michael Jacobson and offensive tackle Matthew Vanderslice were waived.
Running back Kenyan Drake and safety Teez Tabor were released.
Indianapolis’ roster stands at 81 players.