INDIANAPOLIS — Zaire Franklin will make the 16th start of his five-year career with the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
But the veteran linebacker has never carried quite this much responsibility.
On Friday, Colts head coach Frank Reich ruled All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard out for the regular-season opener against the Houston Texans, meaning Franklin will get the start at middle linebacker.
It’s a role he’s been preparing for throughout training camp, and Indianapolis has abundant faith in its linebacker depth — which also includes E.J. Speed (who likely will start in Franklin’s normal strongside role), JoJo Domann and Grant Stuard.
But Franklin isn’t shying away from the challenge ahead.
“Obviously, losing Shaq is a big loss,” Franklin said. “Can’t wait for him to get back, know he’s doing everything he can to get back, but we gotta prove ourselves out there. We want to be dominant, and the defense can’t just depend on just him.
“Obviously, he brings a big part of it, but we’ve gotta carry our weight and do what we’ve got to do. Without Shaquille out there, that’s a lot of plays not being made. So that’s a lot of plays we’ve gotta make.”
Leonard underwent back surgery in June and missed all of training camp and the team’s spring workouts. He returned to the practice field last week and participated in all three practices this week.
Leonard was a full participant Wednesday but was downgraded to limited Thursday and Friday. Reich said there was no setback.
The Colts did not practice in pads to start the week, and Leonard simply sat out a few reps after the pads came on.
“He’s a great player. He’s a great leader for us,” Reich said. “The other factor is, as great of a player as Shaq is — there is nobody better at his position — but it sounds crazy to say that our guys have done a good job in his absence.
“I feel confident in the guys that will be in there, the linebackers — Zaire stepping in there, Bobby (Okereke), E.J., the whole crew. I just feel confident they are going to do a good job. Shaq will keep working back. We’ll get him in there as soon as we can.”
Franklin, a special teams captain, played a career-high 200 snaps on defense last year. He finished with 40 tackles, two pass deflections and his first career interception and fumble recovery.
That experience, along with a full summer of playing the position in Leonard’s absence, helped prepare the 26-year-old for his opportunity this weekend.
“Just that experience being able to play out there, being out there understanding how it feels with the rhythm of the game and stuff, but (I’ve) prepared and practiced as much as I always did,” Franklin said. “Even when I wasn’t playing (on defense) — when I was just playing special teams — I still would prepare and warm up and go through everything like I was about to play 70 snaps. So that way — now that I am about to play every play — I’m just prepared for it.
“It’s just like normal routine. I don’t really have to change anything because I’ve been preparing since Day 1.”
THEY SAID IT
“I think we have a good idea just cause of the accumulative effect of all the work, but you always want to see more. There’s that give and take. Sure, you’d like to play the starters — get more reps in the preseason, but I really felt almost, as a team, we probably had our guys play more than the average, I would say, from around the league. I felt like that was needed and intentional when you count the (practice) week against the Lions. So (I) feel it was good, but there is some of it where you’re still growing and feeling it out and developing and developing your identity. I think that’s normal.” — Reich on the level of uncertainty with starters playing somewhat sparingly in the preseason.
INJURY REPORT
Leonard was the only player ruled out for Sunday’s game on either roster.
Offensive tackle Dennis Kelly (knee) was a limited participant in the first two practices of the week and a full participant Friday. Kelly is listed as questionable.
Defensive lineman Mario Addison (thigh) is doubtful for the Texans, and defensive lineman Rasheem Green (thigh) is questionable. Addison was a limited participant Wednesday but did not practice the rest of the week. Green did not practice this week.