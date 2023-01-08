INDIANAPOLIS – It’s difficult to quantify Zaire Franklin’s value to the Indianapolis Colts.
But the linebacker who set the franchise’s single-season record for tackles during Sunday’s 32-31 loss against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium, provided a snapshot during one of the game’s darkest moments.
Rookie safety Rodney Thomas II was beside himself after mis-timing the jump on a Hail Mary in the final minute. Houston quarterback Davis Mills converted on fourth-and-20 with a 28-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jordan Akins with 50 seconds left. The subsequent 2-point conversion between the same pair provided the Texans’ margin of victory.
While the Indianapolis offense was running onto the field for a last-gasp effort to salvage a win, Franklin intentionally sought out Thomas to console the youngster.
“I just told him that there is nobody in the NFL that I would rather have in that situation than him in that moment right there,” Franklin said. “I would not choose anybody else in that moment for him. He’s a young superstar. He’s led our team in interceptions (with a fourth earlier in Sunday’s game). He’s a playmaker. He’s red line to red line. It goes on and on.
“I know this feels like his darkest moment, but trust me, better is ahead of him. I am always here for him no matter what, in anything, regardless of what he needs. I know it’s going to sting, and I know it hurts, but like I said, he’ll be stronger because of it.”
That kind of leadership was present in Franklin long before his statistical ledger started to catch up.
Thrust into the starting lineup this season because of three-time All-Pro Shaquille Leonard’s ongoing nerve issues, Franklin became the heart of a defense that did its level-best to keep this season afloat.
The Colts (4-12-1) won’t take many positives away from this desultory season, but Franklin will be near the top of the list.
He fought through a second-half injury and finished with seven tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble while surpassing Leonard’s single-season record of 163 tackles.
Franklin unofficially finished the season with 167.
Indianapolis trailed 24-14 at the time of his injury, but there was never a doubt in Franklin’s mind he’d re-enter the game.
“Yeah, four-and-whatever, down 10 points in a game that really doesn’t mean anything, but if I started a game, I want to finish it,” he said. “Being out there with my teammates means everything to me. I know they depend on me, and if I ever could go, I’m going to go no matter the circumstance, no matter whatever it is.
“When I was down, as soon as I could feel my ankle, I was like, ‘You know what? Le’s see if we can move on it and get back out there.’ There was no way I wasn’t going to come back in for the guys.”
THEY SAID IT
“He was on my mind a lot, just all week, really. But, like I said, it was great to see that he’s doing better. I wrote his number on my wrist, just playing for him as well. This is a risky game. You never know when could be your last play and – take it off the field – and it could be your last day on Earth. So it was a lot of emotions just overall. Intertwine our season into that and trying to go out here and close this thing out the right way.” – running back Zack Moss on playing for former Buffalo Bills teammate Demar Hamlin. Moss finished with a career-high 114 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.
DRAFT POSITION
The Colts’ loss and the Denver Broncos’ win against the Los Angeles Chargers moved Indianapolis up to the No. 4 overall pick in April’s draft.
The Chicago Bears lost to the Minnesota Vikings and moved past the Texans for the No. 1 overall pick. Houston will pick second, followed by the Arizona Cardinals.