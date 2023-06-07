INDIANAPOLIS — E.J. Speed acknowledged the delicacy of discussing gambling in the NFL on Wednesday.
Nonetheless, the Indianapolis Colts linebacker did a fine job of summarizing his views on the subject during media availability at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.
“It’s a hard topic to even speak on right now just because of how sensitive it is around the league,” Speed said. “But, right now, I would just encourage everybody just don’t gamble. … It’s not worth it.”
Much of the team’s media availability following the final open practice of OTAs centered on gambling. Indianapolis cornerback Isaiah Rodgers is under investigation for violating the league’s gambling policy, and a significant suspension might be coming in the near future.
Sports Handle and ESPN reported Monday that Rodgers made multiple from inside the team facility, some bets involved NFL games and an unspecified number were made on Colts’ contests. All three allegations would be infractions of the league policy.
First-year Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen mostly declined to comment on specifics of the reports.
“All I’ll say on that is it’s an ongoing investigation with the NFL right now, and we are constantly — it’s an ongoing process educating our players, educating our coaches on the situation,” Steichen said. “Beyond that, I will have probably no further comment going forward.”
Rodgers is entering the final year of a four-year, $3.4 million contract after being drafted in the sixth round out of Massachusetts. He made a career-high nine starts last season and was in position to earn a full-time starting role for the first time this fall.
Instead, he faces potentially severe penalties from the NFL.
Six players have been suspended over the past two years under the league’s gambling policy. Four of them received indefinite bans of at least one year, and two of those players were released by their team.
None of the players were accused of betting on their own team in games in which they participated.
Steichen declined to comment on Rodgers’ status on the roster. The 25-year-old was not present during Wednesday’s practice.
Second-year corners Dallis Flowers and Darrell Baker Jr. and rookies JuJu Brents, Darius Rush and Jaylon Jones are among the players expected to battle for the two outside cornerback slots.
Steichen said the Colts are working hard not to allow the situation to become a distraction.
“I think any time something like this comes up, you’ve got to push it aside and move on,” he said. “But the players have been good so far in the building.”
RICHARDSON WATCH
It was a roller-coaster day for rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson.
The fourth overall draft pick again took only second-team snaps in team drills, but Steichen said the quarterbacks continue to share reps with the starters overall.
Richardson struggled during a two-minute drill at the end of practice, going 3-for-7 and having two potential interceptions dropped by cornerback Tony Brown. Still, the rookie marched the offense to the 4-yard line before Brown broke up a fourth-and-2 pass in the end zone.
Richardson was 5-for-9 in team drills overall and had the most impressive completion of the practices open to the media this spring in an early 7-on-7 drill. The quarterback threw the ball nearly 60 yards through the air and dropped a pass over safety Nick Cross and into new wide receiver Breshad Perriman’s hands along the sideline.
Had the play been live, it would have been a 60-plus yard touchdown.
“He’s got a strong arm,” said Perriman, who signed with Indianapolis on Monday. “You can tell he takes leadership. He takes over the huddle. His arm ability is crazy. Seeing the flick of the wrist (and) the ball — he can put it wherever he wants.”
INJURY REPORT
Second-year wide receiver Alec Pierce was the newest member of the sideline during Wednesday’s practice. But Steichen said he’s not dealing with a serious injury.
“He’s got a little foot,” Steichen said. “It’s nothing serious. He could’ve practiced today. We were just resting him.”