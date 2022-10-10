INDIANAPOLIS – Both of the Indianapolis Colts’ victories this season have been sealed by Stephon Gilmore’s hand.
The veteran cornerback deflected a Patrick Mahomes pass that was intercepted by safety Rodney McLeod to clinch a 20-17 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 25, and his deflection of a Russell Wilson pass in the end zone Thursday gave the Colts a 12-9 win at the Denver Broncos.
It was the second time Wilson targeted the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year in a key situation in as many drives. With Denver facing third-and-4 from Indianapolis’ 13-yard line and 2:19 remaining in regulation, Gilmore intercepted a pass intended for wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland in the end zone.
That kept the Broncos’ lead at 9-6 and allowed Indianapolis (2-2-1) to drive for the game-tying field goal.
“I wasn’t surprised just because I was going against Courtland Sutton, one of their top receivers on the team and one of their go-to guys,” Gilmore said of being targeted again by Wilson in overtime. “So I wasn’t surprised. It was just the situation he was in. Backside, basically one-on-one, and he tried to target one of his best guys.
“At the end of the day, it comes down to wanting to make a play there in that moment, and I was able to do that.”
It was Gilmore’s first interception of the season, but the 32-year-old defender has been everything the Colts could have hoped for through the season’s first five weeks.
He’s been targeted 32 times and has allowed a quarterback rating of 52.1. That’s the lowest of his career since he was named the league’s top defensive player three years ago.
But Gilmore’s impact can’t solely be measured by the numbers. He’s provided critical leadership for a young defensive secondary and helped that unit quickly come together in a new scheme.
He’s also helped players on the other side of the ball.
Rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce was open about the difficulty of matching up against Gilmore throughout training camp. Now he’s reaping the rewards of that trail by fire with 15 catches for 222 yards in the past three weeks.
“It’s cool to see him out there doing his thing and just really making it tough on other teams’ quarterbacks and receivers,” Pierce said. “But it’s definitely – I’d say there’s some things I learned during camp, some intricacies. I really tried to mirror everything up and make everything look the exact same against him because he’s a guy that is going to be able to tell based on how you’re lining up, how you release off the ball what stem you got.
“He’s seen it all, so he’s able to kind of look for patterns and figure out what you’re running without you even getting to the top of the route and showing what route you’re running. So, just going against him, I really tried to mirror everything, and I think that’s just a good thing to do against all cornerbacks.”
Gilmore and the league’s 10th-ranked scoring defense have helped Indianapolis stay in games while scoring the fewest points in the NFL.
If the Colts hope to accomplish anything of value this season, the offense eventually must begin to carry its weight.
But through the first month of the season, the defense deserves a hearty tip of the cap.
“To be able to struggle on offense and have a defense not just hold you in games but clinch games … I think it makes us closer as a team,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said. “A credit to the defense, though … for not just making the plays to clinch games but for not pointing fingers while the offense has been struggling. You haven’t felt that, not even the slightest bit.”
THEY SAID IT
“You learn non-stop throughout the week, and then you learn non-stop throughout the game, too. You can watch the film and get an idea of different things a team may do, but a team may come out and do some things they’ve never shown. You just have to learn what you see and just add that to your keys and different things like that. Then that’s where instincts and different things like that come in, and you just have to be instinctual. At the end of the day, you don’t know what the offense is doing. You’re just playing all reactive. Like I said, just non-stop learning, and then it’s all instincts at the same time.” – rookie safety Rodney Thomas II on balancing learning the game while playing with instincts.
INJURY REPORT
The Colts have a long list of wounded contributors coming into the week including running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle), linebacker Shaquille Leonard (concussion), safety Julian Blackmon (ankle), defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (concussion), defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle), running back Nyheim Hines (concussion), center Ryan Kelly (hip/knee) and wide receiver Ashton Dulin (foot).
“I haven’t talked to the trainers and doctors yet today, really talked to these guys about injuries,” Reich said. “So it’s going to take me the next day or two to kind of get a sense of where these guys are at.”