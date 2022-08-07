WESTFIELD – Stephon Gilmore read the route and jumped in front of the pass just before it reached the outstretched hands of wide receiver Parris Campbell. From there, it was a clear path to the end zone during 7-on-7 drills Sunday at Grand Park.
The veteran cornerback has been among the most impressive players in Indianapolis Colts training camp this summer, routinely making plays on the football.
Earlier during Sunday’s 90-minute session in front of a capacity crowd estimated at 6,000 fans, Gilmore leapt to knock down Matt Ryan’s pass attempt intended for Michael Pittman Jr. in 1-on-1 drills. When Pittman returned the favor with a sideline catch on a perfectly placed ball from Ryan on the next rep, Gilmore was visibly upset at having allowed a completion.
The 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year is healthy for the first time since winning the award, and he’s raising the competition level in practice on a daily basis.
“Unfortunately, that’s not the first time he’s picked me off,” Ryan said. “He’s good. He really is. He’s got excellent pattern recognition, really good savvy, good ball skills. He’s talented, and he’s one of those guys who sometimes can put a seed of doubt in your mind of what he’s going to do. Is he going to break on something? Is he going to give you something?
“With guys like that -- I’ve played against a lot of them in my career – you have to be really accurate, and you have to make good decisions. But it’s going to force us to get better. I mean, it really is. It’s really good work for our wide receivers. It’s really good work for me. Honestly, going against good players all the time sharpens your skills. We’re certainly fortunate to have him here.”
Gilmore played in just 19 combined games over the past two seasons and has three interceptions and five passes defensed in that span.
The Colts signed him late in the free agency period after they developed a comfort level with his health during a visit to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, and they’re counting on the 31-year-old to provide guidance for a young defensive secondary.
Thus far, Indianapolis has gotten all of that and more.
“I can just tell you from a quarterback’s perspective, he’s the kind of cornerback you fear because (of the) way he sees the game,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “He knows what’s coming before it’s coming. He’s so quick to recognize routes, concepts, and then he has the ability to make plays on the ball and turn it over.
“That’s what we’ve seen from start to finish. Love him, love the player, love the person, love how he’s fitting in with this team. I really feel like he’s helping our defense and helping our secondary to kind of elevate it to a new level for us.”
PLAY OF THE DAY
Wide receiver Parris Campbell won a 1-on-1 rep against Kenny Moore II by leaping for a high pass from Ryan and holding on as he went to the ground.
Such highlights have been a daily staple for the 25-year-old trying to shake off a bad run of injuries.
RYAN WATCH
Ryan threw a pair of interceptions Sunday – the one to Gilmore in 7-on-7 and one to cornerback Isaiah Rodgers during 1-on-1 work – giving him four overall since training camp began.
But the quarterback has yet to throw an interception in 11-on-11 work.
He was 11-of-18 in those drills Sunday and is 61-of-81 with six touchdowns overall.
THEY SAID IT
“It really don’t matter how much I play. But (I’d prefer to play) a couple quarters, make sure I still got it, choke some guys out.” – defensive tackle Grover Stewart on his goals for the preseason.
INJURY REPORT
Safety Will Redmond was the only new player sitting out of practice Sunday.
Wide receiver DeMichael Harris, safety Armani Watts, linebacker Brandon King, linebacker Forrest Rhyne, defensive tackle Byron Cowart, offensive tackle Dennis Kelly and defensive tackle Chris Williams remain sidelined.
Linebacker Shaquille Leonard (ankle) and wide receiver Mike Strachan (knee) are on the physically unable to perform list and have yet to practice.
Rookie defensive lineman Curtis Brooks remained on the ground at the conclusion of a live team drill. Reich said Brooks was inadvertently poked in the eye.