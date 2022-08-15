WESTFIELD – Kylen Granson is a proud enrollee of Tight End University.
A joint venture by George Kittle, Jason Kelce and Greg Olsen, the position-specific camp is held annually in Nashville, Tennessee, and includes on-field drills as well as guest speakers like former Indianapolis Colts great Dallas Clark.
The experience was eye-opening for Granson, who is in his second training camp with the Colts this summer.
One of his biggest takeaways? Rookie struggles are common and rarely fatal.
“I mean, everybody has a little bit of a different thing going on their rookie year,” Granson said after Monday’s walkthrough at Grand Park. “But, yeah, hearing some of the similar stories and some different ones as well definitely made me feel better about my rookie season – like, OK, OK, it’s not just me going through all this.”
Granson appeared in all 17 games last season after being drafted in the fourth round out of SMU, but he was targeted only 15 times and caught 11 passes for 106 yards without a touchdown.
The 24-year-old admitted at times he struggled with his confidence and was a bit overwhelmed as he adjusted to the professional game. But he also grew rapidly during his trial by fire.
By the end of the season, Granson felt like a different player.
His graduate studies over the summer at Tight End U helped build on that momentum.
“Oh, it was amazing,” he said. “I mean, the program they put on there -- being surrounded by so many veteran guys – I just was like a sponge. I just was soaking up so much information. In my notebook, I had at least five pages of just detailed notes – stuff highlighted, underlined and just circled – and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is just good things,’ and it kind of changed my perspective on how I approach the game.
“It kind of gave me kind of a baseline of how to approach film study, OK? Hearing Greg Olsen talk about ‘OK, I watch coordinators. I don’t necessarily watch just this set defense because that coordinator’s gonna go somewhere else.’ So then you know what scheme he’s gonna carry with him. I mean, just hearing some of the things … it just changed my perspective completely.”
The early returns have been positive.
Granson’s been making steady improvement in practices since the start of OTAs in the spring, and he put together one of the better games on offense in Saturday’s preseason opener – catching two passes for 29 yards in the 27-24 loss against the Buffalo Bills.
No Indianapolis player had more catches than Granson, and only Michael Pittman Jr. (30) had more receiving yards.
His role catching the football is of critical importance this year with a young and unproven wide receiver corps coupled with a young and unproven tight end room.
With one year of NFL experience, Granson is the second-most seasoned tight end on the roster. And he’s the most unique player in the room.
Mo Alie-Cox (6-foot-5, 267 pounds), Jelani Woods (6-7, 253) and Drew Ogletree (6-5, 260) are big, physical tight ends who can control defenders with their bodies as much as their athleticism.
Granson – listed at 6-2 and 242 pounds – has a little different skill set.
“As (safety) Julian (Blackmon) said, it’s like a redwood forest out there. I’m this little pine tree,” he said. “So, yeah, definitely it kind of emphasizes my role here as a smaller guy. Though I’m a little quicker. I’m a little quicker. I think we saw it on that fourth-down (reception against the Bills). I’m a little fast. I’ve got some juice.
“So, yeah, just finding a way to play with my skill set definitely has been accented and emphasized this year.”
THEY SAID IT
“The hit was just me playing ball. That’s just my style of play. The celebration is just a little fun I was having, just dancing. It’s a preseason game, been working our craft and being all uptight and stuff throughout camp. So when you get to put on a uniform and put a name on your back and let it spin, you’re just having fun out there.” – linebacker E.J. Speed on his highlight-reel hit and celebration Saturday at Buffalo
INJURY REPORT
Wide receiver Mike Strachan was removed from the physically unable to perform list Monday and will be able to practice for the first time this offseason Tuesday.
Last year’s preseason star also will have the opportunity to participate in the joint practices Wednesday and Thursday against the Detroit Lions and potentially to play in the final two exhibition games.