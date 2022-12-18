INDIANAPOLIS – Time did little to illuminate the root causes for the greatest collapse in NFL history.
A day after surrendering a 33-point third-quarter lead in a 39-36 overtime loss against the Minnesota Vikings, the Indianapolis Colts didn’t have any more answers to explain the unexplainable Sunday.
“Obviously, last night (was) disappointing, frustrating, made way too many mistakes,” interim head coach Jeff Saturday said. “With a lead like that, we’ve got to finish those games. We were too undisciplined. We just didn’t make enough things happen, so we’ve got to find ways to close games like that out.”
Saturday will feel a lot of the resulting heat.
The six-time Pro Bowler has lost four straight games since winning his NFL debut against the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 13. And each successive loss has been more frustrating than the last.
The slump began with a near-upset of the Philadelphia Eagles in a 17-16 home loss that ended with a touchdown run by visiting quarterback Jalen Hurts in the final minutes.
A week later, the Colts (4-9-1) looked lethargic for three quarters in a 24-17 prime-time loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers that removed any realistic talk of a rally into playoff contention.
Then came a devastating 54-19 loss on the road against the Dallas Cowboys that included five total turnovers and 33 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.
That seemed to be the low point of the season before the Vikings rallied from a 33-0 deficit with 8:30 remaining in the third quarter to make NFL history Saturday.
In its past two losses, Indianapolis has been outscored 58-0 in the fourth quarter and overtime – an unfathomable statistic that underlines this season’s struggles.
“In Dallas, obviously we turned it over I think four straight drives – one for a touchdown, another that was close to a touchdown,” Saturday said. “So, from that perspective, we have them a lot of opportunities. Last night, it was on both phases, right? We couldn’t put together or sustain a drive to put it away or finish it. Fourth-and-inches we don’t convert, and defensively the next play we give up a touchdown and 2-point conversion.
“I forget how many – I think they scored on four or five possessions in a row. So, no, there’s no one area (that explains the fourth-quarter results). I said it last night, and it hasn’t changed today, we just – they are self-inflicted wounds, and they go throughout the team. It’s not one specific area.
“It was a number of different things that we didn’t get accomplished. That’s how you lose leads like that. You have to learn how to finish games and close teams out. Again, we’re fully capable. We just didn’t execute it.”
Minnesota didn’t score its first touchdown until 8:22 remained in the third quarter. The Vikings then scored on four of their next five possessions and survived an interception and a turnover on downs to tie the game in regulation.
As Saturday alluded, the turning point came with 2:28 left in the fourth quarter and the Colts clinging to a 36-28 lead. Facing fourth-and-inches at Minnesota’s 36-yard line, Indianapolis eschewed a 54-yard field goal attempt and ran a quarterback sneak in an attempt for a first down that could have allowed the offense to run out the clock.
Instead, officials ruled quarterback Matt Ryan’s forward momentum was stopped at the line of scrimmage, and running back Davin Cook took the next snap 64 yards to the end zone for the Vikings. Kirk Cousins’ 2-point conversion pass was completed to tight end T.J. Hockenson, and the game was tied.
Minnesota won it on a 40-yard field goal with three seconds remaining in overtime.
“I felt strongly about the fourth-and-inches,” Saturday said. “I wouldn’t change any of it. I felt solid with it. I think we were 100% (on quarterback sneaks) since I’ve been here at it. You saw me throw the challenge flag. I felt the play wasn’t blown dead. Whatever – it is what it is, but you’ve got to get it.
“The game is over if we get fourth-and-inches. I’ll never back down from that call. I can assure you. I loved where we were. I felt like that was how we were going to close the game out, and unfortunately we didn’t do it.”
DRAFT ORDER
The New Orleans Saints’ 21-18 victory against the Atlanta Falcons moved Indianapolis into the No. 6 position for next spring’s NFL Draft.
If the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Green Bay Packers on Monday night, the Colts would move into the top five.
TAYLOR UPDATE
Running back Jonathan Taylor re-aggravated an ankle injury during Saturday’s loss that has haunted the All-Pro throughout the season.
Coach Saturday said it’s too soon to determine whether the injury could bring an end to Taylor’s star-crossed season.
“I’ll let the training staff deal with all of that,” Saturday said. “I got told I think right after the second or third play that he was going to go in, and then when they came back out, (the medical staff) said, ‘Hey, he’s down for tonight.’ We haven’t had any discussions (since), so I have no idea.
“They told me at the end of the day it was the same ankle. Again, we’ll do whatever is in the best interest of JT and his health, and that’s for every player. It doesn’t matter who it is or what time of year it is. It’s whatever is the best for those guys and for them. That’s the direction we’ll go.”