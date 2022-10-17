INDIANAPOLIS – On the game-winning touchdown pass Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars gave the Indianapolis Colts a look they’ve beaten them with many times before.
An overloaded box was stacked to stuff the run, but it also was built to put pressure on quarterback Matt Ryan. A similar scheme produced five sacks on Sept. 18 when the Jaguars beat the Colts 24-0 in northeast Florida.
On Sunday, Indianapolis threw the ball 58 times and never surrendered a sack. It was the most pass attempts in franchise history without a sack and fifth-most in NFL history.
Right guard Matt Pryor was beaten on the game-winner. But the rest of the line held and Ryan – as he’d done throughout the game – got the ball out a split second before the defender made contact.
That allowed rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce just enough time to win his duel with Jacksonville cornerback Shaquill Griffin and haul in the 32-yard touchdown reception.
“They came in an overloaded front which is – that got us beat the first time we played them, and we stuffed them,” center Ryan Kelly said in the home locker room at Lucas Oil Stadium. “We kept that clean enough to get that ball out and go out there and win.”
The offensive line – maligned through the first five weeks after allowing 21 sacks – was a major factor in the 34-27 victory against the Jaguars. But how did the unit improve so vastly in such a short amount of time?
The answers are multifold.
It started with an electric game plan from head coach Frank Reich, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and their position coaches. The Colts (3-2-1) came out almost exclusively in a no-huddle offense, forcing the tempo and slowing down Jacksonville’s aggressive defensive line.
A quick passing game supplanted what would have been a number of run calls, and the offense found a rhythm for the first time this season. Ryan finished with season highs of 389 passing yards and three touchdowns on a franchise-record 42 completions.
“You’ve got to give the line some breather plays,” Reich said during his regular Monday video conference call. “You’ve got to give the line some breather plays because (58 pass attempts) is putting a lot on them. When you can throw what we call ‘quick game,’ which would be three-step timing – really our five-step timing rhythm – intermediate stuff is kind of quick game-ish as well.
“The ball comes out fast. You still want to be able to take shots, and we did. We were able to still push the ball down the field a little bit. You still want to be able to block it up and get the ball vertical. Against that defense, with the schemes that they played, we just felt like that was going to be our best plan of attack. Go no-huddle. It’s tough sledding against them, so let’s not run uphill like that. Let’s do it with the short, quick passing game.”
Not all of the improvement was schematic, however. Kelly, left guard Quenton Nelson and right tackle Braden Smith played some of their best football of the season. And veteran Dennis Kelly, who replaced rookie Bernhard Raimann at left tackle after the opening series, was a revelation.
It remains to be seen if Indianapolis finally has uncovered a combination it can work with. But Dennis Kelly’s addition Sunday certainly gave the offensive line a boost.
“He’s been there since Day 1,” Ryan Kelly said. “It’s pretty cool. He’s a Carmel, Indiana, guy. To be able to come and sign him off (the free-agent market) – and he’s been around the league for a long time, played a lot of games. So I think he’s done a great job of helping the young guys develop, helping the room develop and just having that 11-year (veteran) mentality in the locker room is great.”
THEY SAID IT
“This week we know what we have at task, a team who likes to run the ball. That’s their identity. We have to make sure that the issues we experienced on Sunday – they’re corrected, they’re fixed because it’s a copy-and-paste type of league. You see one thing you struggle versus, you’re going to continue to see it. I know this week we’ll be good making sure we’re sound in those run fits and be great tacklers, and we’ll be good this week.” – safety Rodney McLeod on facing the Tennessee Titans next week after giving up 245 rushing yards to the Jaguars on Sunday.
ROSTER MOVES
The Colts signed wide receiver Vyncint Smith and tight end Jalen Wydermyer to the practice squad Monday.
Smith played in 29 games with the Houston Texans and New York Jets from 2018-21. He’s spent time previously this year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos.
Wydermyer signed as an undrafted free agent with the Buffalo Bills and also spent time with the New England Patriots in training camp.
Tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart was released from the practice squad.