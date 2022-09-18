JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Long after Sunday’s 24-0 loss concluded at TIAA Bank Field, Indianapolis Colts linebackers Zaire Franklin and Shaquille Leonard remained huddled together inside the locker room.
They held a stat sheet in front of them, and if they uncovered any clue as to why this team’s futility on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars continued in such spectacular fashion, they were likely alone.
One after another, the Colts veteran leaders stood before the media and attempted to explain the unexplainable. After an offseason focused on a devastating loss to the Jaguars in the regular-season finale, how could things look so familiar in the same city eight months later?
“The reality of it is we came down here with a goal, with a mission, and we didn’t accomplish that,” Franklin said. “It wasn’t a motivation thing. It wasn’t a focus thing. We just got beat. And I think that’s just on us as leaders, us as players, to just be better and understand when we come down here – the fast starts and all that other stuff … that’s extremely important, and just be better.”
Social media was ablaze in the hours following the game as the fanbase vented its frustration.
Since beating the Arizona Cardinals with a short-handed roster last year on Christmas day to put itself in position for its third playoff berth in four seasons, Indianapolis is 0-3-1.
At present, the team couldn’t look further from postseason contention.
A furious fourth-quarter rally saved the Colts from defeat in Week 1 against the Houston Texans. Once again, there was no savior in Jacksonville.
The players know the heat is coming from all angles, and they’ll need to find a way to weather the storm.
“We’re all human, but we’ve just gotta link arms, stay together and (you’ve) just gotta know that you’re not out there by yourself,” cornerback Kenny Moore said. “We’re a team. We’re hurting as a team. We’ll win as a team, too. So we’ve just gotta keep playing.”
Just two weeks in, the season already is at an inflection point.
The next two weeks will bring home games against the perennial AFC powerhouse Kansas City Chiefs and the two-time defending AFC South champion Tennessee Titans. After that comes a trip to an improved Denver Broncos team and a home rematch against the Jaguars.
If Indianapolis is again going to bounce back from a rough start – as it did in 2018 and 2020 to make the playoffs – the margin for error will be very thin.
“This was an egregious performance from us,” running back Jonathan Taylor said. “But, I think from here on out, we just have to understand that we know we’re gonna work. I mean, we’re professionals. We’re gonna come into work every day. But when Sunday comes – when everything is on the line – we gotta make it work.”
THEY SAID IT
“We’ve all showed glimpses of greatness. We just didn’t play five-as-one today. When you don’t play five-as-one, you can’t win games. So I know our team needs us to be better. We will be better. I know we’ve got the veterans in the room to do it. But you have to play five-as-one. I mean, right now, we’re playing four-as-one on this play, four-as-one on this play, right? Growing pains in the NFL, but we’ve gotta pick it up now.” – center Ryan Kelly on the offensive line, which allowed five sacks against the Jaguars and has surrendered seven through the first two weeks of the season.
INJURY REPORT
Top wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. missed the loss with a quad injury, and his absence was felt.
He had nine catches for 121 yards and a touchdown in Week 1. The entire wide receiver corps Sunday combined for eight catches and 126 yards.
Moore (hip) and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (hip) were questionable but were able to play.
Safety Julian Blackmon briefly left the game during the first half with a shoulder injury but returned.
Quarterback Matt Ryan appeared to hurt his hand in the fourth quarter and was replaced by backup Nick Foles for the final possession but said there was no injury.
“I mean, it’s just sometimes you get rolled up,” Ryan said. “It feels funny sometimes when you’re out there, but you shake it off and you’re good.”