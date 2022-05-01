INDIANAPOLIS – As Jim Irsay addressed the media Saturday inside his office at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, the Indianapolis Colts owner marveled at how far the team’s roster has come in the past few months.
He praised the potential of the four players general manager Chris Ballard selected a day earlier during the second and third rounds of the NFL draft, and he noted the growth his GM and head coach Frank Reich have made in their respective roles as they begin their fifth year together.
But there was one offseason move that clearly stood out above the others.
“There’s no way to sit here and explain it to you unless you looked in Frank and Chris Ballard and different people in the organization’s eyes and see the difference that goes out right now because of Matt Ryan being in this building and his professionalism, his stature still at 36 coming in here,” Irsay said of the new Colts quarterback. “We are really fortunate because as Chris and I talked right before the trade as we tried to see what we had to give up, we didn’t have to give up, etc. It was like, ‘No, don’t hold back. Make the deal, Chris, let’s get this done.’
“Just think of the world without this getting done. It’s the quarterback position, so we know how much rides there with Matt. But we’ve got to get the rest of the stuff right, too, I always say.”
That’s what this weekend was about, surrounding Ryan with a pair of new targets in Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce and Virginia tight end Jelani Woods while adding a potential starter on the offensive line in Central Michigan tackle Bernhard Raimann and an intriguing fit for new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s secondary in safety Nick Cross on Friday night.
Those picks had Irsay excited because of the immediate difference they can make on the roster, but he’s not necessarily thinking about a short-term window with Ryan.
The decision to move away from former quarterback Carson Wentz was difficult because the team knew it would restart the carousel under center, and there was no obvious answer for the next step.
Indianapolis got two third-round picks in return for Wentz in a trade with the Washington Commanders, and Ballard was able to turn those selections into Ryan – in a subsequent trade with the Atlanta Falcons – and Woods – with the 73rd overall pick Friday night.
The goal remains to add a long-term solution at quarterback, but Irsay believes Ryan – who has two years left on his contract – could buy the organization some valuable time to continue the search.
And Irsay is very impressed with the maneuvers Ballard made to land Ryan in the months that followed the devastating loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars that ended last season.
The owner called an immediate meeting with Ballard and Reich that night, and he’s stunned at the changes the GM made in the aftermath.
“He’s parted the sea,” Irsay said. “It’s like, ‘Holy cow.’ I don’t think (anyone), him included, thought that you could get what you got for Carson and bring Matt Ryan here and make that situation happen when we were sitting here that Sunday night and walking out the door.”
It’s brought a sense of optimism back to a franchise that is still searching for its first AFC South title since 2014 and its first playoff victory since Andrew Luck retired prior to the 2019 season.
The roster Ballard has compiled is not perfect, but Irsay believes the high expectations have been earned.
“So we all know time only tells, that everyone feels optimism and those things, but I think we really have a reason to be optimistic,” he said. “Because when you look at our football team and you look at things that it did in 2021, you really realize it was special. It was a dangerous team, but it was lacking some things that had to be corrected. But the good news (is) we’re pulling all the good things forward with us.”
UDFA UPDATE
The Colts haven’t confirmed their list of undrafted free agents yet, but reports have leaked out from schools, agents and other sources.
Among the players expected to sign soon with Indianapolis and take part in rookie mini-camp beginning May 13 are former Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan, former Oregon running back C.J. Verdell and former Connecticut offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark.
Van Demark – a 6-foot-6, 307-pounder – made 10 starts for the Huskies last season and reportedly received a $175,000 guarantee.
Coan – who completed 65.5% of his passes for 3,150 yards with 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions for the Fighting Irish last year after transferring from Wisconsin – reportedly received a $55,000 guarantee.
TY, TY?
The Colts drafted Pierce with designs on him joining Michael Pittman Jr. as a starter on the outside, but Ballard still hasn’t completely ruled out a return for veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton.
“Like I’ve said all along, I think he can still play,” Ballard said. “We’ll work through that here over the next week.”