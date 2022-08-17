WESTFIELD – Jim Irsay is famously optimistic about his football team. And he holds the Indianapolis Colts to incredibly high standards.
In the past, the owner and CEO has thrown out three consecutive Super Bowl victories as the ultimate benchmark. It’s never been done in the NFL, and that’s the kind of accomplishment he’s looking for.
The rhetoric has been more subdued in recent seasons as the Colts have navigated the sudden retirement of franchise quarterback Andrew Luck.
But there’s no doubt about how Irsay feels about the 2022 roster.
“Well, it’s to go and get that next Lombardi Trophy,” Irsay said Wednesday of the bar for this year’s team. “Since 2000, we’ve won more – we’re the fourth-winningest team in the National Football League, with just three in front of us. That’s something to be said over such a long period of time. However, we know in this era – the interesting thing is we have this strong feeling when (new quarterback) Matt Ryan comes in.
“From the passion in my heart, from what (general manager) Chris Ballard has noted and Coach (Frank) Reich that – look, this is the time to set up another generation of greatness. We were there with Peyton Manning. We did all the things with Peyton and Marvin (Harrison) and Edgerrin (James). It was well documented, the 115 wins in a decade, going to two Super Bowls, winning two home AFC Championship Games. But now is the time to create another era.”
Newcomers Ryan, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and cornerback Stephon Gilmore are a big part of that puzzle. But the heart comes from a young core including running back Jonathan Taylor, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., linebacker Shaquille Leonard and left guard Quenton Nelson.
Those players – and others in recent draft classes – are entering their primes, and there’s a sense of urgency to maximize this championship window.
Part of that will include signing Nelson to a contact extension that likely will make him the highest paid guard in NFL history.
“It’s always been the plan to get that done, and I see that getting done. I really do,” Irsay said. “It’s just a question of timing and moving towards an agreement, like always, that favors both sides and is good for both sides. We’ve never had a problem there when you look at the history of the franchise with our outstanding players going into their second contracts whether it’s been Reggie Wayne, Marvin Harrison or whoever. So I see that getting done.”
The prize Irsay wants most, however, is a second world championship.
He truly believes the pieces are in place to make that a reality.
“We’re set up for excellence,” Irsay said. “Now we just have to go do it, and Matt Ryan has that same feeling in his heart. That difficult loss to the (New England) Patriots in the Super Bowl (with the Atlanta Falcons) – he’s here to get his Lombardi. So this is the time.”
PLAY OF THE DAY
Alec Pierce’s magic trick touchdown catch in red-zone drills was the highlight of training camp thus far, but Michael Pittman Jr. wasn’t about to let the rookie wide receiver hog all the spotlight.
Pittman caught a bullet over the middle early in 11-on-11 drills to beat Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah then turned on the afterburners for a gain of more than 30 yards.
RYAN WATCH
Ryan was 10-of-12 with three touchdowns and no interceptions during his best practice in camp.
The veteran quarterback is 106-of-150 with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions through 12 practices this summer.
THEY SAID IT
“We know that there are going to be some skirmishes, but just what do you do in that moment? Both teams showed good professionalism. You’ve got to be able to withstand those intense moments and still keep your cool. Those are the best teams. … I thought both teams did a good job at that today.” – Reich on there being just two brief scuffles during the nearly two-hour practice with the Lions.
INJURY REPORT
Tight end Drew Ogletree went down in 7-on-7 drills with what appeared to be a non-contact knee injury.
The rookie, who has enjoyed an outstanding debut training camp, was helped off the field by athletic trainers and seemed to be favoring his right leg.
“We’ll wait and see what the docs say,” Reich said. “It didn’t look good, obviously. Tough, tough guy, though. Just going up to him, he’s already wanting to get himself off to the sidelines so the team could play. That kind of stuff – that’s a guy we want. … We’re hoping for the best, but it looked like it was a pretty significant knee injury.”
Wide receiver Keke Coutee, safety Will Redmond, safety Armani Watts, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, cornerback Anthony Chesley, linebacker JoJo Domann, offensive tackle Dennis Kelly and defensive tackle Chris Williams did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.