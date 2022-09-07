INDIANAPOLIS – After a devastating loss at the end of the 2021 regular season and an offseason of upheaval, the Irsay family had a special message for the Indianapolis Colts ahead of Sunday’s 2022 season opener.
Co-owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon spoke during a team meeting and led a video presentation that held special meaning to her family – including the players assembled in the room.
The theme? Keep the circle strong.
“When you walk in the front door there, Mr. (Jim) Irsay has a quote about kind of keeping the circle strong,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said Wednesday before practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “That was something we talked about, that Carlie talked to the team about. I think her and her dad kind of put this thing together. Really, Carlie engineered the whole thing and had a really cool video. So that was a significant moment and I think a significant message about football.
“There’s a huddle. There’s always a circle, kind of defines a little bit what we do. We just have to keep that strong – talking about what that means. We have this blueprint slide – a lot of what we call our DNA stuff, the 1-0, the 1% better – we talk about our mission, things that we’ve talked about over the years that continue to be with us, that define our identity and inform our behavior. Those are the things that we are always revisiting as we go.”
Indianapolis is at a critical juncture as the new season dawns. The team led the NFL with seven Pro Bowlers last year but missed the postseason with a 9-8 record after losing its final two games – including a 26-11 shellacking at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the finale.
Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus left during the offseason to become head coach of the Chicago Bears, and Gus Bradley replaced him while bringing in an entirely new coaching staff.
Veterans Matt Ryan, Stephon Gilmore and Yannick Ngakoue were imported to boost the roster, and owner Jim Irsay has made it clear his expectations are as high as ever.
For all the good Reich and general manager Chris Ballard have done in their time together, they’ve produced just one playoff victory and no AFC South titles.
There’s a sense of urgency to begin making significant headway toward a championship as the core of the roster enters its prime.
As the pressure builds and the inevitable adversity arrives, the message of keeping the circle strong will take on added significance.
“This is a family-run organization,” Reich said. “It starts with – I’m sure – the Irsay family keeping their circle strong, but their circle includes this organization and we’re part of that. So we embrace that. We embrace what that means for us as a football team, and I think it’s significant that it comes from our owners. I think that’s pretty cool.”
THEY SAID IT
“I was just asking the guys, I was like ‘Wait, media’s in here?’ Because I never experienced that as well. So everything to – this is like my rookie season on the outskirts of football. So everything is new to me as well, man.” – third-year cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr., who enjoyed a full spring schedule and a training camp without restrictions for the first time in his career after being drafted in 2020.
CAPTAINS OF THE SHIP
The Colts announced seven captains for the 2022 season Wednesday.
Ryan, Jonathan Taylor and Quenton Nelson lead the offense. DeForest Buckner, Shaquille Leonard and Kenny Moore II head up the defense. And Zaire Franklin tops the special teams unit.
Franklin was the only three-time captain in a century of Syracuse football, and this is a role he relishes in Indianapolis.
“I mean, it’s never an honor I take lightly,” Franklin said. “It’s always something that means a lot to me, just to have that honor put on me from my teammates. But it’s something I take very seriously, something I take personal – just trying to be a leader and try to be that guy every day, help the guys that need it and serve the team the best way I can.”
INJURY REPORT
Offensive tackle Dennis Kelly was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. Kelly suffered a knee injury in the early days of training camp and missed the remaining practices while recovering from surgery.
Leonard (back) was the only other player listed. He was a full participant, but his status for Sunday’s game remains unclear.
“He’s been cleared, so he can do everything he needs to do, but like we said, he’s far from 100%,” Reich said. “That’s OK. He can play at 80%, and that’s kind of a number I have in my mind. You know what I mean? I don’t know if my 80% equals what his 80% is.
“That was something that (former Buffalo Bills head coach) Marv Levy used to – just talking with Coach Levy, you get to 80% you’re good. You can play. You can figure it out and figure out how to play winning football. We just have to talk through and see what that looks like.”