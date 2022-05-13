INDIANAPOLIS — Three quarterbacks are working out this weekend during the Indianapolis Colts’ rookie mini-camp — undrafted free agent Jack Coan and tryout passers Joe Mancuso and Daquan Neal.
But the position remains one that could use an infusion of veteran depth.
Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, James Morgan and Coan are on the 90-man roster, but only Ryan has taken a snap in a regular-season NFL game.
With the Chicago Bears’ recent release of Nick Foles — who won a Super Bowl with Colts head coach Frank Reich as his offensive coordinator in Philadelphia — it’s natural to wonder whether Indianapolis might have interest.
Reich did little to extinguish that line of thinking Friday, though no move seems to be imminent.
“We’re always looking at who makes the team better at every position,” Reich said. “Who are the available veterans? Who can we still sign? We’ve talked about this a lot. (General manager) Chris (Ballard) is very methodical about that process. We’re not in a rush. There is a timing to the way things go and the way the roster is put together that is very intentional.”
Ryan has missed just three games during his 14-year NFL career, but insurance at the game’s most important position is never a bad idea for a team with designs on winning the AFC South for the first time since 2014 and advancing in a crowded field of postseason contenders.
The 33-year-old Foles had an outstanding postseason run for the Eagles in 2017, completing 72.6% of his passes for 971 yards with six touchdowns and one interception in three victories as the franchise won its first Super Bowl.
He served as Chicago’s third-string quarterback last year and appeared in just one game — going 24-of-35 for 250 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in a 25-24 win against the Seattle Seahawks.
Originally a third-round pick out of Arizona in 2012, Foles has 56 career starts and has completed 62.4% of his passes for 14,003 yards with 82 touchdowns and 43 interceptions.
“Chris and I, you know how we roll,” Reich said of the possibility of adding a veteran backup. “It’s 24/7/365. Is this roster where it needs to be at every position? So that’s kind of the ongoing conversation at all times and at every position.”
EARLY EXIT
Second-round wide receiver Alec Pierce displayed strong hands during Friday’s rookie practice, making a number of contested catches in both individual and 11-on-11 drills.
But he did not make it to the end of the session, returning inside the building alongside an athletic trainer with about 20 minutes remaining in the one-hour, 40-minute practice.
Reich said there is no cause for long-term concern.
“I think he’s fine,” Reich said. “I mean, I really didn’t check into it that deeply. I think (it was) just a little bit of dehydration and just wanting to play it safe.”
ROSTER MOVES
The Colts signed five of their eight draft picks Friday — third-round safety Nick Cross, fifth-round defensive tackle Eric Johnson II, sixth-round tight end Drew Ogletree and defensive tackle Curtis Brooks and seventh-round defensive back Rodney Thomas II.
Indianapolis also announced the signings of 22 undrafted free agents: running back Max Borghi, Coan, wide receiver Kekoa Crawford, defensive back Marcel Dabo, safety Trevor Denbow, linebacker JoJo Domann, wide receiver Ethan Fernea, cornerback Dallis Flowers, center Wesley French, center Alex Mollette, wide receiver Samson Nacua, defensive end Scott Patchan, running back D’Vonte Price, linebacker Forrest Rhyne, offensive guard Josh Seltzner, linebacker James Skalski, offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark, running back CJ Verdell, linebacker Sterling Weatherford, defensive end Cullen Wick, defensive tackle McKinley Williams III and wide receiver Michael Young Jr.
In addition to Coan — who played at Notre Dame last season after transferring from Wisconsin — there are three players with Indiana ties participating in this weekend’s mini-camp on a tryout basis: former Lafayette Central Catholic and Purdue wide receiver Jackson Anthrop, former Pike and Marian wide receiver Johnny William and former Lawrence North and Villanova offensive guard MJ Dumas.