INDIANAPOLIS – The writing was on the wall when Jonathan Taylor missed all three days of practice this week, but head coach Frank Reich made it official Friday – the 23-year-old running back will not play Sunday at the New England Patriots.
Taylor re-aggravated an ankle injury that cost him two games earlier this season during last week’s 17-16 loss against the Washington Commanders.
It’s a fluid situation as the Colts try to get last year’s leading NFL rusher back to 100%, but Reich does not believe the injury will continue to be a long-term concern.
“We’ve discussed it, and really this has kind of taken care of itself – kind of give him the rest that he needs,” Reich said. “I thought we had a chance that it might progress a little bit better than it did this week, but it didn’t. So we’ve got to be smart, do what’s right for the player and do what’s right for the team.
“I’m excited for the increased opportunity that Deon (Jackson) will have. The last opportunity that he had like this – where he was the guy – he looked good. Looking forward to that for Deon.”
Jackson filled in for Taylor twice this season, and Indianapolis (3-4-1) won both games. He had 13 carries for 62 yards and four receptions for 29 yards in a 12-9 win at the Denver Broncos on Oct. 6, and he followed up with 10 catches for 79 yards and 12 rushes for 42 yards and a touchdown in a 34-27 decision against the Jacksonville Jaguars a week later.
Jackson has 30 carries for 100 yards and one score this season and 14 catches for 108 yards.
There is some question about whom the backup will be. Zack Moss arrived in a Tuesday trade that sent Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills, and Phillip Lindsay and Jordan Wilkins are available on the practice squad.
Lindsay was called up for each of the previous games Taylor missed and carried the ball 14 times for 47 yards along with catching six passes for 19 yards.
The team is still discussing whether Moss has enough of a grasp on the playbook to be of aid against the Patriots (4-4).
“We’re still evaluating that,” Reich said. “Trying to ramp him up as fast as we can. If we feel like he can be ready, then he’ll be (active). If we feel like he can’t, then we might have to consider moving up Jordan Wilkins.”
Wilkins, who was signed to the practice squad this week, had 195 carries for 951 yards and four touchdowns in 49 games over the past four seasons with the Colts.
THEY SAID IT
“(Bill) Belichick obviously has a great track record against young quarterbacks. We’re not ready to go in there and waive the white flag. So we’re excited about the opportunity, and we know Belichick’s the best ever – especially going against young quarterbacks. It’s a team effort. They play well defensively. They have a good scheme. They’re very game-week oriented. They’re going to have a certain way that they’re going to do things, and we go in with a plan. But, always against a Belichick team, you have to be ready to adapt as you go in game.” – Reich on quarterback Sam Ehlinger’s first challenge against a Belichick-coached defense.
INJURY REPORT
In addition to Taylor, cornerback Tony Brown (hamstring), quarterback Matt Ryan (right shoulder) and linebacker Grant Stuard (pectoral) were ruled out for Sunday’s game.
Left tackle Dennis Kelly (calf/ankle) returned to practice on a limited basis Friday and will be a game-time decision. Linebacker E.J. Speed (ankle) did not participate Friday and also is listed as questionable.
Defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle) will return from a three-week absence.
“We’ll just monitor him as we go,” Reich said of a potential snap count, “but he’s had a pretty good week.”
Center David Andrews (concussion), offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (concussion) and wide receiver DeVantae Parker (knee) were ruled out for New England.
Cornerback Jack Jones (illness), defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), running back Damien Harris (illness), running back Pierre Strong Jr. (hamstring), linebacker Josh Uche (hamstring) and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (ankle) are questionable.
Jones did not practice Friday. Everyone else in the questionable group was limited.