INDIANAPOLIS — Chase McLaughlin didn’t have far to travel when the Indianapolis Colts called to offer him a tryout.
The former Colts kicker has been living in the Indianapolis area and training at Westfield’s Grand Park. When he got a chance to replace released kicker Rodrigo Blankenship on Tuesday, he jumped at the opportunity.
McLaughlin was one of two kickers chosen from a competition that reportedly included seven players. He and undrafted rookie Lucas Havrisik will continue their battle after both were signed to the practice squad.
“I’m very excited,” McLaughlin said Wednesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “Me and my wife made this home after we played here in 2019. We’ve been here ever since, and I just love the area. And we’re super excited to be here.”
McLaughlin played four games with the Colts three years ago as a replacement for injured Adam Vinatieri. When the future Hall of Famer retired in the offseason, McLaughlin lost a training camp competition to Blankenship and continued his nomadic NFL journey.
The 26-year-old played for the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers before his first tour of duty in Indianapolis then played four games combined with the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020.
Last year, McLaughlin thought he might have found a home and played 16 games for the Cleveland Browns. But the team drafted LSU’s Cade York in the fourth round and set him back on the free market.
He’d love for the carousel to finally come to an end with the Colts.
“It just felt like home, honestly,” McLaughlin said. “I’m from Texas originally, and I feel like there’s a bit of southern hospitality if you will. Everyone waves, everyone smiles and the area was super nice. And, yeah, we loved it here.”
THEY SAID IT
“I mean, it feels amazing being able to make big-time plays for my team. It’s just that’s my goal, like I tell everybody, just doing my job each play. Everything is slowed down, and (I’m) just playing fast now. That’s the biggest thing for us, and we always talk about it in the offensive meetings. It’s just playing fast, doing less thinking.” — wide receiver Mike Strachan after catching two catches for 36 yards and playing 11 offensive snaps in Sunday’s season opener. Strachan missed all of the spring and most of training camp with a knee injury from which he’s fully recovered.
INJURY REPORT
After a relatively quiet opening week, the ailments began piling up for Indianapolis on Wednesday.
The good news is linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) was a full participant in practice. That’s a step forward for the three-time All-Pro who was limited in full pads last week and missed the opener in Houston.
Wide receiver Alec Pierce developed concussion symptoms after a hit to helmet bent his facemask and caused it to be replaced on the sideline during Sunday’s game. He’s in the NFL protocols.
Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (hip) also did not participate in Wednesday’s practice, and cornerback Kenny Moore II (hip) and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (quad) were limited participants.