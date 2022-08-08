WESTFIELD – When the Indianapolis Colts arrive in Buffalo for the preseason opener Saturday, the kicking competition will begin in earnest.
But the shootout took its first twists and turns Monday at Grand Park.
Incumbent Rodrigo Blankenship went 2-for-4 in a drill to start the 105-minute practice, missing from 42 and 55 yards. Challenger Jake Verity answered with a 3-for-4 effort, pushing his 55-yarder wide right.
Both players ended drives near the conclusion of practice with successful tries. Blankenship connected on a 29-yard field goal in a hurry-up situation with the special teams sprinting onto the field. Verity connected from 45 yards out in an end-of-game scenario after the offense made a short third-down run to set up the kick.
“Honestly, we’re evaluating a lot of their skills, but consistency (tops the list), being able to make kicks in a team setting,” special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone said. “There’s times where we’ll hit them on our own, and we’ll chart those. But you want to see hitting kicks throughout practice and the consistency with their mechanics and obviously the result.”
Blankenship and Verity have kicked just twice in the eight public practices thus far. Blankenship is 8-for-10 on those attempts, and Verity is 9-for-10.
Blankenship has the obvious advantage in experience, hitting 84.3% of his field goal attempts over 21 games the past two seasons. There are questions about his ability to hit the deep ball, however. He’s just 1-for-4 on attempts of 50 yards or more.
He hasn’t played since the Week 5 loss against the Baltimore Ravens last October. Blankenship injured his hip during pregame warmups then had a field goal attempt blocked late in the fourth quarter and missed a 48-yarder that would have won the game at the end of regulation.
But Ventrone has seen a player on the rise this offseason.
“I mean, since his rookie year, he’s gotten a lot stronger,” he said. “I think that, obviously, his season ended in a bad way last year with the injury and how that Baltimore game went. But he’s taken a professional approach to it. He’s a consistent person every day. He’s pretty much the same guy every day.
“He’s got a good routine. I think he understands his body more and how to train. He’s done a good job working in the offseason. So both he and Jake have done a good job to this point, and we’re just excited to see how it plays out throughout camp.”
Verity has yet to see action in a regular-season game. He signed last year with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of East Carolina.
Despite Baltimore having the league’s best kicker, Justin Tucker, on the roster, the franchise thought enough of Verity to carry him on the practice squad into December.
Tucker has predicted Verity will earn a starting role somewhere in the NFL, and that could come this season in Indianapolis.
“He’s a good kicker,” Ventrone said. “He’s explosive. He’s got a strong leg. He’s consistent. He was on practice squad in Baltimore last year, had a good preseason for them. Obviously, that’s why they kept him around, to look to develop him, and I think he’s talented.”
There is no clear front-runner for the job at this point, and it will likely be a closely watched battle throughout the preseason.
Every kick counts, and every rep is being closely monitored.
But it’s hard to replicate live game action, and the three exhibition contests will raise the stakes significantly.
“I think it’ll be a big evaluation tool, for sure,” Ventrone said. “I mean, obviously we’re looking at every single rep that they take in practice and then in a team setting, but I think ultimately the game – games are where you’re going to see more of the, I would say, emphasis on how we make that decision.”
PLAY OF THE DAY
On another rough day for the offense in full pads, running back Jonathan Taylor capped a four-minute drill with a 55-yard touchdown run.
New starting right guard Danny Pinter pulled on the play and set one lead block. Tight end Kylen Granson sealed the other side, creating a massive hole for Taylor to run through. The reigning NFL rushing champion was untouched all the way to the end zone, with no defender within 10 yards of him after he crossed mid-field.
RYAN WATCH
Quarterback Matt Ryan finished 11-of-18 with his first two interceptions in 11-on-11 drills and three drops – including two would-be touchdown passes. He did throw one scoring strike to wide receiver Keke Coutee, who made a terrific one-handed grab in the back of the end zone, and Michael Pittman Jr. was the leading receiver with six catches.
Ryan is 72-of-100 with seven touchdowns and two picks in 11-on-11 work over eight practices so far.
THEY SAID IT
“It was a four-minute situation that we were in, so it kind of reminded us of that New England game at the end. That’s what we want. That’s how we want to finish a game. Obviously, the goal is to get to victory or get the clock to run out. If we finish with a touchdown, put the game away, we’ll take that as well.” – offensive coordinator Marcus Brady on Taylor’s long TD run.
INJURY REPORT
Offensive lineman Jason Spriggs and rookie defensive lineman Curtis Brooks were the new additions to the did-not-practice list Monday.
Linebacker Eric King returned to practice. Wide receiver DeMichael Harris, running back D’Vonta Price, safety Will Redmond, safety Armani Watts, linebacker Forrest Rhyne, defensive tackle Byron Cowart and defensive tackle Chris Williams remained sidelined.
Linebacker Shaquille Leonard (ankle) and wide receiver Mike Strachan remain on the physically unable to perform list.
Wide receiver Parris Campbell was dressed but did not participate in team drills.
“Something came up, but I talked to him, and he said, ‘I’ll be good to go,’” Brady said. “He gets the day off (Tuesday) and said he would be good to go in a couple of days. Just being cautious.”