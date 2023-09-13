INDIANAPOLIS — Anthony Richardson’s ongoing NFL education took a physical turn following Sunday’s 31-21 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
“I was a little sore,” the Indianapolis Colts’ rookie quarterback acknowledged Wednesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “I woke up with some feelings that I’ve never felt before. Some of the vets were like, ‘Welcome to the league, rook. That’s how it’s going to be.’ ”
Richardson’s ability to balance his super-human play-making skills with the need to stay healthy enough to play the next down will be a significant narrative throughout his first professional season.
The 21-year-old walked the tightrope well at times against the Jaguars, routinely finishing scrambles out of bounds after bruising his left knee on an early 12-yard run.
But there were some scary moments at the end.
Facing first-and-goal at Jacksonville’s 3-yard line with 1:05 remaining, Richardson bounced off defenders as he clawed for a 2-yard gain to keep a long-shot comeback effort alive.
When the quarterback fell short of the goal line, he remained on the ground for several seconds as athletic trainers rushed to his side.
Veteran backup Gardner Minshew came in for the final three offensive snaps, though Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen said Richardson could have returned and was held out for precautionary reasons.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence shared some sage advice with his counterpart during the postgame handshakes.
“The only thing I told him after the game was, ‘great game,’ ” Lawrence said. “He made some unbelievable plays, but just try to protect yourself. The hits add up in this league, and they are a little different than in college. So I just told him to protect himself.
“I’m excited to watch his career unfold. I think he’s going to be a great player, and obviously we’ll see him again later in the season. But that was my only message to him, really, ‘protect yourself.’ It’s a long season, and I think he’s going to be a great player.”
Prior to the re-aggravation, Richardson picked up a fourth-and-5 near the goal-line with another physical scramble.
Steichen said the key is for the quarterback to pick his spots.
“I think it’s just eliminating the big hits,” Steichen said. “There is a certain situation — obviously the fourth-and-5 when we got down in there … he had to go get it there. But just other times, when you can get out of bounds, get out of bounds and be smart.
“There is a time and place for it, but you have to be smart. It’s a long season. You have to take care of your body.”
It’s a message well received by Richardson.
Listing his goals before the season, the rookie mentioned staying healthy twice.
There’s a reason “the best ability is availability” has become one of the NFL’s most enduring mottos, and Richardson understands his responsibility to his teammates.
“It depends on situation, time on the clock, score, all that,” he said. “But, as a quarterback in this league, you do have to protect yourself a lot if you want to withstand, stay in this league. (Lawrence is) definitely right by telling me that, and I definitely took it in account.”
PRE-EMPTIVE MEASURES
The Colts were just 2-for-12 on third down against the Jaguars — and 1-for-5 on fourth down — killing the momentum of several drives.
It’s an obvious area for improvement as Indianapolis prepares for this week’s trip to play the Houston Texans. But Steichen said the problems start on first and second down.
“I think we have to be in third-and-manageable, you know what I mean?” he said. “We had so many third-and-longs. We have to be efficient on first and second down, so we don’t put ourselves in third-and-long situations.”
INJURY REPORT
The offensive line is banged up with left guard Quenton Nelson (toe) and right tackle Braden Smith (knee/ankle) sitting out Wednesday’s practice. Tight end Drew Ogletree (concussion) also did not participate.
Running back Zack Moss (forearm) was a full participant for the first time since the early days of training camp.
He’s still being evaluated as he returns from a broken arm and will be monitored throughout the week.
“He practiced last week,” Steichen said. “Again, we’re practicing again this week – just see where he’s at. But he’s progressing really well.”
Several Texans appeared on the practice report.
Linebacker Neville Hewitt (illness), safety Jalen Pitre (chest), offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee) and safety Jimmie Ward (hip) did not participate.
Safety Grayland Arnold (hamstring), linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstring), offensive tackle George Fant (shoulder), wide receiver John Metchie III (hamstring), linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle/wrist), tight end Dalton Schultz (thigh) and wide receiver Robert Woods (rest) were limited.
Running back Dare Ogunbowale (hamstring) was a full participant.