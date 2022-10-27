INDIANAPOLIS – Shaquille Leonard certainly sounds like a man who wants to play Sunday against the Washington Commanders.
But the Indianapolis Colts’ All-Pro linebacker admits the decision ultimately is out of his hands.
“It’s not up to me,” he said Thursday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “My job is to go out here every single day and put the best foot forward, and whenever that number is called just go out there to my best ability and play as good as I possibly could play.”
Leonard cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and was medically cleared for a fractured nose last week. But head coach Frank Reich and the team’s medical staff decided to protect the player from himself and hold him out of a 19-10 loss against the Tennessee Titans.
The three-time Pro Bowler admits he might not always make the best decisions to avoid peril on the field.
“I would say no,” Leonard said. “But sometimes you’re a competitor, and especially being in the shoes where I’m at – I haven’t touched the field. I’ve played – what? – (16) snaps all year. I want to be out there. I want to be out there, and I’m gonna do everything I can to be out there. And so sometimes it might be (my) body hurts, but I still want to go. And the coaches see that, and they’ve gotta protect me from me. So I just stand behind their decision and hopefully this week be ready to rock and roll.”
It's been a frustrating season for Leonard personally and professionally.
The defense has played well for the most part, ranking 13th with an average of 20 points allowed per game and ninth in total yards surrendered. But the Colts (3-3-1) have forced just seven turnovers without their defensive leader.
Zaire Franklin has filled in admirably for Leonard at middle linebacker. He’s tied for second in the NFL with 73 tackles and has a career-high four tackles for loss.
Leonard has been unable to help his long-time friend and fellow 2018 draft pick outside of some encouraging words and whatever help he can provide with what he sees from the sideline.
He hopes that changes this week.
“My patience’s been challenged a lot,” Leonard said. “Still to this day – I’ve been down since OTAs (this spring) and (it’s) just nerve issues that’s been going down my left side. With nerves, you’ve just gotta be patient and wait for them to wake back up. And that’s been the most frustrating thing is waiting for the nerves to fire once again and having that same power, that same feel and take that backseat role.
“I’m not used to being in the back seat or looking outside into a defense or a team. And for me now, if I’m not on the field how can I help? How can I help as much as I can? But it does suck. But I’m doing my part, getting ready to rock and roll and hopefully don’t have to wait too much – I don’t think I have too much patience left. I’m just ready to rock and roll, man.”
THEY SAID IT
“Being able to extend plays. Sam is an athletic guy himself. A lot of quarterbacks nowadays in the league, they can make plays on the run, and I feel like Sam does a pretty good job with it. Obviously, he gives us some tough looks when he’s on the (scout) team. So I’m excited to see him take advantage of the opportunity.” – defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on what new starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger brings to the offense.
INJURY REPORT
Defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle), quarterback Matt Ryan (right shoulder) and linebacker Grant Stuard (pectoral) did not practice for the second straight day.
Defensive tackle Grover Stewart received a veteran rest day.
Wide receiver Keke Coutee (concussion), Franklin (shoulder), Leonard (back) and long snapper Luke Rhodes (shoulder) were full participants for the second straight practice. Linebacker JoJo Domann (abdomen) and center Ryan Kelly (knee) were upgraded to full participation after being limited Wednesday.
Guard Saahdiq Charles (illness), wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring), linebacker Cole Holcomb (foot), cornerback William Jackson III (back) and tight end Cole Turner (concussion) sat out a second straight practice for Washington.
Wide receiver Dyami Brown (groin), tight end Logan Thomas (calf) and running back Jonathan Williams (knee) continued to be limited.