INDIANAPOLIS – The Maniac isn’t all the way back.
But Shaquille Leonard saw signs of his old self during the Indianapolis Colts’ season-opening 31-21 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
The three-time All-Pro linebacker finished with eight tackles, including one for loss that brought the kind of juice to the defense Leonard’s been known for since arriving as a second-round draft pick in 2018.
“It felt great,” Leonard said of his return. “It felt great to get back out there, run around and have fun in Lucas Oil (Stadium).”
The road to this point was long and arduous.
Leonard played just 74 snaps last season as he battled through two back surgeries and a concussion. In 2021, he forced a league-high eight fumbles, recovered three and intercepted four passes while playing the entire season with an injured ankle that was later found to be caused by a nerve issue in his back.
Leonard didn’t like the player he saw on tape last year. That linebacker was immobile and slow to react. He enjoyed Sunday’s tape far more, but he’s still hungry for improvement.
“I’m still not satisfied with what I saw, but I like the player that was out there,” Leonard said. “Hopefully, I can just continue to build off that and continue to make good strides.”
His coaches and teammates fully appreciate the strides that already have been made.
Leonard wasn’t full-go against the Jaguars. He came out on many obvious passing downs, and first-year head coach Shane Steichen admitted there’s a concerted effort to ramp his participation up at a prudent pace after the long lay-off from competition.
Still, in just a few months on the job, Steichen has developed a deep appreciation for Leonard’s work ethic and resolve.
“I’ve said this a million times about him, but it’s the truth,” Steichen said. “I mean, the guy is the ultimate competitor, the ultimate leader and he just wants to be out there with his team.”
With Leonard back in the fold, a young Indianapolis defense has a foundation upon which to build.
Jacksonville was just 3-for-12 on third down Sunday, and the Colts were active throughout the game in limiting the visitors’ possessions.
Indianapolis finished with one interception and one fumble recovery, had two other near takeaways overturned by replay review and twice got fourth-down stops to create turnovers on downs.
It’s the kind of activity the defense hopes to generate on a regular basis in its second season under coordinator Gus Bradley.
“I thought the d-line played very well,” Leonard said. “(Linebackers) E.J. (Speed) and Zaire (Franklin) had great games, and I felt like the DBs played a great game, too. We had two takeaways. It should have been two more if E.J. can get in bounds (on a fumble recovery) and if JB (safety Julian Blackmon) catches the interception. We could have been at four.
“Taking the ball away, stopping the run -- I thought we did a great job with that.”
INJURY REPORT
Running back Zack Moss (forearm) was a full participant for the second consecutive practice Thursday, and right tackle Braden Smith (knee/ankle) returned to full participation after missing Wednesday’s session.
Tight end Drew Ogletree was a limited participant as he progresses through the NFL’s concussion protocol.
The only player not to practice was left guard Quenton Nelson (toe), who did side work with an athletic trainer during the portion of practice open to the media.
The Houston Texans again had a loaded practice report, but it included some good news.
Safety Grayland Arnold (hamstring), offensive tackle George Fant (shoulder), linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle/wrist) and tight end Dalton Schultz (thigh) returned to full participation.
Linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstring), wide receiver John Metchie III (hamstring) and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee) were limited.
Linebacker Neville Hewitt (illness), safety Jalen Pitre (chest) and safety Jimmie Ward (hip) did not participate for the second straight day.
ROSTER MOVE
The Colts signed offensive guard Lewis Kidd to the practice squad and placed center Jack Anderson on the practice squad injured list Thursday.
The 6-foot-6, 311-pound Kidd played in 13 games last season for the New Orleans Saints after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Montana State.