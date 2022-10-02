INDIANAPOLIS – The emotion was evident on Zaire Franklin’s face as he described the play that ended Shaquille Leonard’s long-awaited comeback Sunday.
With the Tennessee Titans facing second-and-7 from the Indianapolis Colts’ 8-yard line, quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw a short pass underneath to wide receiver Chig Okonkwo. As the ballcarrier neared the goal line, two Indianapolis linebackers converged on him.
Leonard got there first but was met by a hard hit from Franklin as Okonkwo fell into the end zone to give the visitors a 24-3 lead en route to a 24-17 victory.
Leonard – who missed eight months recovering from ankle and back surgeries – was diagnosed with a concussion and did not return. He almost certainly will also miss Thursday’s game on the road against the Denver Broncos while going through the NFL’s concussion protocols.
“He got a tough play on the goal line,” Franklin said. “It’s one-on-one at the 1-yard line. I threw everything I had at (Okonkwo), and I missed my target a little bit, unfortunately. But, you know, that’s a part of the game. I did feel terrible that I was the one that – (Leonard’s) a tough dude. So I know that he’ll be ready to bounce back soon.”
Coming off a devastating loss against their AFC South rival, the Colts could be without two star players in Denver.
Running back Jonathan Taylor left the game with an ankle injury late in the fourth quarter after fumbling on third-and-1 from Tennessee’s 24-yard line.
He appeared to get his foot caught underneath another player in the pileup at the line of scrimmage and was bent backward on the tackle.
“I don’t know,” Taylor said when asked what happened on the play. “There was a lot of commotion going on, but (I) just wasn’t able to get back in there and finish it.”
Taylor said he was feeling good after the game but wasn’t sure about his availability for the short turnaround. He hoped to have a better idea after testing the ankle in the morning.
Taylor – who led the NFL in rushing and set a franchise single-season record last year – was held to just 42 yards on 20 carries. The Colts rushed for just 38 yards and averaged 1.7 yards per carry against a Titans defense that had allowed 5.8 yards per carry entering the week.
“We struggled running the football today,” quarterback Matt Ryan said. “It has been the backbone of the Colts for a long time, but we haven’t been exceptional in that to start the year. It’s an area that I certainly think we can improve and get better, and it’s one of those things that sometimes you’ve got to get into that game, too.
“You’ve got to get into a flow. Certainly, in the run game, a couple of explosives here and there get you into that flow. We just haven’t been able to create those.”
THEY SAID IT
“I mean, it was great. I love his energy, first and foremost. That’s what I truly admire, his playmaking ability. So anytime he’s on the field, he’s playing – especially after a long return – it kind of brings that whole group some juice. But, yeah, (in) the first half (there) was some struggles. Unfortunate to see him go down, but I mean he’s a resilient guy. He’s been through everything. So he’ll be back in no time. But, yeah, we just have a next-man-up mentality. So whenever I’m in there, I’m just trying to do my best.” – linebacker Bobby Okereke on Leonard’s short-lived return and the challenge ahead.
INJURY REPORT
Leonard and Taylor were the only injuries reported by the Colts during the game.
Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner didn’t practice throughout the week and was listed as questionable for Sunday. The decision he would play was made around 11:15 a.m. – about 15 minutes before the team is required to turn in the inactive list each week.
Buckner – fighting through an elbow injury – described his hectic week.
“It happened in the second quarter of the (Kansas City) Chiefs game (last week), like halfway through the second quarter of the Chiefs game,” Buckner said. “So it was just me rehabbing and all that kind of stuff, it getting swollen up throughout the week. You just have to take it one day at a time to test it out, and it was a game-day decision.
“They told me what I was gonna play. They were gonna put me on a pitch count. So I was just happy that I was able to try and contribute in some way.”