INDIANAPOLIS – Shaquille Leonard is back on the practice field and – by all reports – progressing nicely toward a return to game action.
But the All-Pro linebacker’s immediate future remains clouded as the Indianapolis Colts prepare for Sunday’s season opener at the Houston Texans.
Head coach Frank Reich agreed Monday some type of snap count could make sense when Leonard is cleared for game action. But Reich also acknowledged the 27-year-old could be unique.
“My brain says probably have a pitch count the first time he’s out there playing in a game, but I’m not going to make an absolute because what you find over the years is sometimes different players respond differently,” Reich said. “I don’t know the full extent – the injury is kind of a unique injury. If it gets to a point where he’s comfortable and, hey, 20 plays or 70 plays, it’s all the same – from a conditioning standpoint if he’s ready to go, then you let him play.
“It’s Shaq. I mean, he’s a great player, but we want to be smart as well. We’ll see how it goes.”
Leonard returned to practice last week after missing three-and-a-half months recovering from an ankle injury that ultimately led to back surgery.
The three-time Pro Bowler revealed he’s been playing through some level of pain since Week 4 of his rookie season in 2018 when he initially rolled the ankle against the Texans. He sat out the following week against the New England Patriots and played with the injury thereafter.
Last season the pain got to the point it hindered his mobility and forced him to change the way he played the game. Leonard led the league with eight forced fumbles and was named first-team All-Pro for the third time.
He’s finally pain free but setting no timetable for a return. Leonard said last week his body will tell him when he’s ready, and he won’t rush back on to the field.
He’s scheduled to practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in preparation for the opener at Houston.
And it remains possible Leonard could play in Week 1.
“I think that’s the approach we’re taking,” Reich said. “Let’s get out there and practice and keep making progress. Don’t force anything, but keep making progress.”
THEY SAID IT
“It’s so exciting. I was just talking about that previously. It’s been a while since I’ve been out there for a full game. I’ve got a little bit of preseason, but I’m just excited to be with my teammates at the end of the day – just be with those guys because we’re all really good friends. I’m just really excited, and I feel like I can do as much as I need to do to help our team win.” – safety Julian Blackmon on returning Sunday for his first regular-season game since last October. Blackmon’s 2021 season ended with a torn Achilles’ tendon during practice after six games.
VETERAN WISDOM
Tight end Jelani Woods is one of 10 rookies who will make their regular-season debut Sunday against the Texans.
Quarterback Matt Ryan will open his 15th season in the league, and Woods said that experience is a benefit for the young roster.
“I would say it’s through the roof, honestly, you can trust whatever he says,” Woods said of his confidence in the 2016 NFL MVP. “You know what to do. He tells you what to do, and even though he hasn’t played your position it just seems like he knows what you’re going through or what you need to do.
“And it works every time he tells you to do something. Honestly, it’s like, ‘Whatever you say, I’m doing it no matter what.’ No question about it.”