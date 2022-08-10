WESTFIELD – Shaquille Leonard’s injury status hasn’t changed.
The All-Pro linebacker remains on the physically unable to perform list, and the Indianapolis Colts remain hopeful he’ll be able to play in the Sept. 11 season opener at the Houston Texans.
The back surgery he underwent in June alleviated the chronic pain in his ankle, and the wait now reportedly is more about regaining strength than healing.
But the Colts are keeping their options open.
“I mean, we’re talking about every scenario,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said Wednesday. “I’m hopeful and optimistic that he’s ready (for Week 1), but you’re preparing as if he’s not going to be ready. You prepare for the worst-case scenario. You’re pleased, but Shaq is preparing like he’s playing Week 1.
“He’s doing a lot of extra work, and he’s getting his mind ready to play. That’s exactly what needs to happen. He’s got his mind ready to play. The players (have) got to think he’s playing as soon as he can. Then we all get together and trust the process and figure out what’s right.”
Leonard was listed as the starting “Mike” linebacker on the unofficial depth chart released Tuesday in advance of Saturday’s preseason opener at the Buffalo Bills.
Zaire Franklin has been working at that position in training camp practices and has quietly enjoyed a very solid camp. Bobby Okereke is the starter at “Will,” the position Leonard played in Matt Eberflus’ defense over the past four years.
Franklin likely will start at “Sam” – a position currently manned by E.J. Speed – when Leonard returns.
The depth of the linebacker position gives the Colts the luxury of allowing Leonard all the time he needs to get back to full strength.
There remains no public timetable for Leonard’s return, but Reich offered a hint at how much time the linebacker will need to practice before he plays in a game.
“I mean, every player is different,” Reich said. “I think it’s going to depend on what it looks like those last couple of weeks before he gets on the field. How much activity is he doing out here? What exactly is he doing? How much contact is there – some sled work, pad work, conditioning, the whole thing?
“So we’ll kind of gauge it by that. If he’s got that, with Shaq, he’s so instinctive and so smart, and he’s really putting in the time. We want him to get as much (time) as possible, but he’s a unique player. We want to get him on the field as soon as we can.”
PLAY OF THE DAY
Rookie Nick Cross is listed as the starting strong safety on the unofficial depth chart, and he again provided evidence to support that decision during Monday’s practice.
In an early 11-on-11 rep, Cross found himself matched up against top receiver Michael Pittman Jr. Quarterback Matt Ryan slightly underthrew a deep ball down the sideline, and Cross took full advantage.
He would have come down with an interception if not for an outstanding effort by Pittman to break it up.
RYAN WATCH
With the offense mostly working backed up inside its own 5-yard line, Ryan struggled as much as he has in any practice thus far. He finished 7-of-12 with one interception when defensive tackle R.J. McIntosh tipped a pass and Okereke made the catch while going to the ground.
Ryan is 79-of-112 with seven touchdowns and three interceptions during full-team drills in 10 practices overall.
THEY SAID IT
“Yeah, I mean, we were going down like flies last year. I think I said this earlier, but I think having April through June – having those reps was so valuable. To have everybody out there now, I think is – you’re going to have some good plays, some bad plays, but I think we’ve continued to keep getting better every single time. Each day we come out here, we’re learning something, getting better at something and just figuring the offense out together. So (we’ve) just been to be able to do that and have some good weather doing it.” – center Ryan Kelly on the offense enjoying a far healthier camp thus far than in 2021.
INJURY REPORT
Wide receiver DeMichael Harris, linebacker Forrest Rhyne, offensive tackle Dennis Kelly and defensive tackle Chris Williams sat out Wednesday’s practice.
Running back D’Vonte Price, safety Will Redmond, safety Armani Watts, defensive tackle Byron Cowart, offensive lineman Jason Spriggs and defensive tackle Curtis Brooks all returned to action.
Wide receiver Parris Campbell (hamstring) participated in individual, 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 work after sitting out Monday’s practice.