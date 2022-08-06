WESTFIELD – It turns out Tyquan Lewis wasn’t initially injured during his ill-fated interception against the Tennessee Titans last Halloween.
The Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle actually felt something in his knee tweak a few snaps earlier. It was immediately concerning, but Lewis chased down Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill for a sack on the next play then intercepted Tannehill on third-and-11.
During the return, something didn’t feel right. And anyone watching that afternoon surely remembers how it ended.
Lewis crumpled to the turf in the open field with a serious injury – ending his season in Week 8. The Titans, who were trailing 14-7 in the second quarter at the time, recovered the resulting fumble and immediately tied the game with a long touchdown pass.
Tennessee went on to win 34-31 in overtime. Indianapolis … well, everyone interested enough to be reading this story knows how last season ended.
Lewis is surprisingly upbeat about the whole ordeal. He’d earned a solid role in the Colts’ defensive line rotation, compiling 2.5 sacks, six quarterback hits and three tackles for loss in 7.5 games, and he was scheduled for free agency at the end of the season.
It’s impossible to calculate how much potential money the injury cost him. He was on track to set career highs for sacks and quarterback hits, and he likely would have been a popular option in the second wave of free agency.
He wound up returning to Indianapolis on a one-year, $2.545 million deal. And he’s rarely allowed himself to think about any other possible outcome.
“I don’t really dwell on anything,” Lewis said after a walk-through Saturday at Grand Park. “I’ve always been raised that way. I don’t really dwell on much. If something happens, it just happens. I don’t dwell on anything. I just try to go right through it, keep playing.”
Lewis didn’t always have such a positive outlook on the game.
After two injury-riddled seasons after being drafted in the second round out of Ohio State in 2018, he made an intentional effort to alter his mindset. He began working on the mental game as much as the physical aspects and produced the best season of his career in 2020.
Lewis seemed to be building on that effort before the injury last year. But he’s not shaken.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard’s decision to re-sign the versatile defensive lineman this offseason proved the confidence the franchise still has in Lewis. He’s determined to repay that faith in kind.
“They believe in me still, and I’m very appreciative of it,” Lewis said. “Chris believes – he believed in me when I didn’t sometimes. So to see what he sees in me, I respect him. I respect the organization, coaches. I’m always thankful. I’m always grateful. … And I’m always excited.”
Under new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and new defensive line coach Nate Ollie, Indianapolis has a more attack-oriented approach up front this year.
The front four are expected to penetrate the backfield and blow up the offense’s game plan. Then the linebackers can clean up the stragglers.
Lewis’ speed and athleticism should be a good fit for that approach. And he can play any of the four defensive line positions as needed.
For a team looking for as many fresh legs as possible to cycle through up front, the 27-year-old’s ongoing return has been one of the more encouraging developments during training camp.
“It’s a hard surgery, hard recovery, but to his credit he’s done well – especially, to me, in the last week,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said. “It just feels like maybe he’s a step ahead of when we got him back into it. We just thought, ‘Maybe let’s go super slow.’ But I think he’s doing well, and we’ll keep progressing it day by day a little bit at a time.”
Lewis obviously would have preferred to finish what had the makings of a breakout season, but he seems almost glad to have the opportunity to overcome more adversity.
He’s continued to bounce back from bad breaks throughout his career, and each time he believes he’s come back stronger. His sole focus now is making a positive impact on a team with a chance for real success.
The next bump in the road is inevitable.
But Lewis will be ready when it comes.
“I cherish every moment – good, bad or ugly,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what it is in my life. I cherish every moment, man, because it all has made me who I am. Overcoming obstacles, whatever it is in life that you need to get through, just cherish it because that grind’ll never go away.”
THEY SAID IT
“I mean, I think we kind of had a preview of it. Obviously, last year Matt (Pryor) and Danny (Pinter) both had lots of playing time. So, obviously, they’ve got experience. Matt has played left tackle before, so it’s not like he hasn’t ever done it before. It’s Danny’s first time at guard, but, I mean, he’s an experienced guy, smart guy and willing to learn. He’s been doing a great job just getting better every day.” – right tackle Braden Smith on the new-look offensive line.
GIVE BACK SUNDAY
No more tickets for Sunday’s practice at Grand Park will be distributed. The session reached full capacity early last week.
It will be the second “sold out” practice of this year’s training camp, and there are several events planned for “Give Back Sunday.”
The team will highlight non-profits from across Indiana inside Colts City, and the first 100 fans to visit the Meijer booth will receive two free tickets to Indianapolis’ Aug. 20 preseason game against the Detroit Lions.
In addition, the first 250 fans to visit the Colts City Info Tent will receive a free Colts “Back in Action” t-shirt.
Ballard and his wife Kristin also will host their annual “Books for Youth” backpack presentation. Thirty-five children in foster care will be served breakfast and receive a backpack filled with age-appropriate books.
The Colts also will host a community blood drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first 500 fans to register will have a chance to win two free tickets to the Lions game.
Colts City opens at 11 a.m., and practice is scheduled to run from noon until 1:30 p.m.