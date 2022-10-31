INDIANAPOLIS – It’s déjà vu of the most devastating kind for Tyquan Lewis.
On the one-year anniversary of his season-ending knee injury against the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced Monday the defensive lineman suffered a ruptured patella tendon in the opposite kneecap during Sunday’s 17-16 loss against the Washington Commanders.
Lewis will undergo season-ending surgery and has been placed on injured reserve.
“Our hearts go out to Tyquan,” Reich said. “I mean, he was having a great year. Obviously, (he) worked extremely hard to get back this year. So we’ll be with him and give him the support that he needs and know he’ll come back as strong as ever. We’ll support him every step of the way.”
Lewis was injured on a first down during the Commanders’ game-winning drive with 1:26 remaining. Washington was at its own 32-yard line at the time of the injury and gained 4 yards on the play.
The Commanders needed just three plays to cover the final 64 yards after Lewis was taken off the field on a cart.
He had 14 tackles, two tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, a sack and a forced fumble in seven games this season.
Lewis’ loss deals another blow to a defensive line that has played the last three weeks without defensive end Kwity Paye.
“It hurts, especially (because) I feel like Tyquan is playing his best football,” linebacker Bobby Okereke said. “(He) really kind of got a groove and started playing really well this season. So a lot of prayers and love for him and his family. It’s tough, and it hurts.
“But we’re going to rally around him, and there are a lot of good guys in that group that can step up and try to match his level of performance.”
Lewis ruptured the patella tendon in his opposite kneecap on Halloween in 2021 during an interception return against the Tennessee Titans.
The symmetry of the season-ending injuries amplifies the impact.
Wide receiver Parris Campbell has been a teammate of Lewis since their college days at Ohio State. He’s suffered through his own difficult injury history and understands perhaps as well as anybody the pain Lewis is dealing with.
“It was tough to see,” Campbell said. “I know what he battled through last year to get back to the point where he was now. It was hard to see – heartbroken. I’ve been there. I’ve been there numerous of times. I talked to him today actually – just tried to give him the message to believe in God, keep your faith.
“Like I told him, I’ve been in his shoes numerous of times, and it’s a test of his faith. But nothing happens on accident. Everything is for a reason. We just don’t know that reason. I’m just in his corner being supportive because I’ve been in his shoes.”
THEY SAID IT
“I have not had that conversation with him. Really, I’ve just been focused on kind of the upcoming opponent now – the (New England) Patriots. Obviously, (general manager) Chris (Ballard) is kind of leading the charge on that. I’m sure if there are any discussions like that to be had between Chris and I, we will have them at the appropriate time.” – Reich on any possible trade talks involving former starting quarterback Matt Ryan.
INJURY REPORT
The Colts activated safety/special teamer Trevor Denbow off injured reserve, and he replaces Lewis on the 53-man roster.
Punter Nolan Cooney, signed last week as insurance for Matt Haack, was released from the practice squad.