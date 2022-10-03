INDIANAPOLIS – Phillip Lindsay has been at the center of some amazing stories in Denver.
Most notably, as an undrafted free agent, he rushed for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019.
If the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad running back is called up for Thursday night’s road game against the Broncos, he’d love to add to those memories.
“It would just be more icing on the cake to be able to go there and do that, have a great game,” Lindsay said Monday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “It would just be able to finish something great over there. But it could turn into something like that. That’s what it’s looking like at times. So we’ll see how it goes, see what everything’s in store, but I’ll be ready.”
Lindsay is on active alert this week because starting rusher Jonathan Taylor is dealing with an ankle injury suffered during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss against the Tennessee Titans.
Head coach Frank Reich said there was no update on Taylor’s injury Monday, and the All-Pro running back is still being evaluated. Taylor is expected to speak with the media Tuesday.
In the meantime, Lindsay is preparing for another shot at continuing his underdog tale.
The Denver native played high school football in the city and went to Colorado for his college studies. After he slipped through the draft without being selected, he signed with the Broncos and became a national story.
In 2018, he rushed for 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards a carry. A year later, he backed that up with 1,011 yards and seven scores on 4.5 yards per attempt.
After an injury-riddled 2020 season, he parted ways with his hometown for the first time. It was a business decision on both sides, and there is little animosity.
“It’s gonna be great to go home and be exciting for my family to go home,” Lindsay said. “I would be looking forward to taking my son back home. He’s never seen his father play in that stadium. It would be a great little story. If it comes true – it is what it is – if it does, that’s really cool for them to be able to experience that.”
Lindsay still owns a couple of homes in the Denver area and lives there in the offseason. He speaks glowingly of the city and its many attractions.
Just don’t expect him to serve as a tour guide this week.
“There’s a lot to do in Denver, but at the end of the day it’s about focusing on getting this win,” Lindsay said. “So I wouldn’t be showing them too much around, other than this playbook and everything we gotta do to win that game.”
THEY SAID IT
“I think he’s a great quarterback, definitely a future Hall of Famer and somebody that can make big plays. So, as a defense, we just have to be on our P’s and Q’s and make sure everybody’s in the right position to make plays.” – defensive end Yannick Ngakoue on facing Denver quarterback Russell Wilson.
INJURY REPORT
The Colts conducted a walk-through Monday, and the Broncos did not practice. So the practice status for each player is an estimation of their availability.
Safety Julian Blackmon (ankle), linebacker Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back), defensive end Tyquan Lewis (concussion) and Taylor (ankle) were listed as did not practice.
Leonard and Lewis already have been ruled out for Thursday’s game.
Center Ryan Kelly (knee) was listed as limited, and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (elbow) was estimated at full participation.
Outside linebacker Jonathan Cooper (hamstring), outside linebacker Randy Gregory (knee), safety P.J. Locke (concussion), guard/center Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), outside linebacker Aaron Patrick (concussion), safety Caden Stearns (hip/chest) and running back Javonte Williams (knee) were listed as non-participants for Denver.
Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), running back Melvin Gordon III (neck), cornerback Darius Phillips (hamstring), guard Dalton Risner (ankle), offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee), cornerback K’Waun Williams (wrist) and Wilson (right shoulder) were listed as limited.