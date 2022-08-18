WESTFIELD – The Indianapolis Colts’ offense still had its fair share of success Thursday in the second and final joint practice against the Detroit Lions.
Quarterback Matt Ryan again carved apart the Lions’ secondary, and the run game produced several big gains – including a rush of more than 30 yards by Johnathan Taylor.
But the Lions closed practice with a flair.
Detroit held the Colts scoreless on 12 consecutive plays inside the red zone, including defensive end Aidan Hutchinson recovering a fumble at the 1-yard line.
Indianapolis also was unable to gain a first down on back-to-back two-minute drills at the conclusion of the session.
Ryan completed a short pass to Michael Pittman Jr. to start the first-team drive. But Kylen Granson dropped a second-down pass, and head coach Frank Reich declined a pass interference penalty on third down to bring up fourth-and-5.
Ryan’s pass intended for wide receiver Parris Campbell was broken up to end the drive.
Nick Foles completed a pass to DeMichael Harris on fourth down with the second team, but the receiver was pushed out of bounds short of the first-down marker.
“I thought the offense did well,” Reich said. “I thought Detroit looked good as well, but I thought offensively we had a lot of good execution in all areas except for the two-minute (drills). Who knows if we accept the penalty? But it’s not good enough, and I was obviously disappointed in the goal-line situations.”
Indianapolis twice failed to get the ball into the end zone on third down inside the Lions’ 1-yard line.
Deon Jackson fumbled away the football on the first-team’s rep, and D’Vonte Price was stopped for a loss with the second team.
“(Lions head coach) Dan (Campbell) and I talked this morning, and we decided to go live on those two reps, and we failed on both of those reps,” Reich said. “So other than that, I thought it was a pretty good day offensively.”
PLAY OF THE DAY
Early in 11-on-11 drills, Ryan completed a pass to Pittman on a bubble screen. The wide receiver made a defender miss at the point of contact and then sprinted for more than 20 yards.
It was the second consecutive day in which Pittman showed off his run-after-catch ability.
RYAN WATCH
Though he didn’t throw a touchdown in full-team drills, Ryan was 9-of-13 overall Thursday. Pittman was the only receiver with more than one catch, hauling in five completions. He also had one of the first team’s two drops.
Ryan is 115-of-163 with 10 touchdowns and three touchdowns in 11-on-11 work through 13 practices overall.
THEY SAID IT
“Most of the ones won’t play. Dan and I talked about that way back when we set joint practices. Kind of the normal M.O. is that most of the ones will not play. There may be one or two exceptions to that, where we think we need to (play a starter) because of depth and how many guys we have to play. But, for the most part, the ones will not play.” – Reich on the plan for Saturday’s exhibition game against the Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium
INJURY REPORT
The team placed rookie tight end Drew Ogletree on injured reserve Thursday, ending his season.
The sixth-round pick was injured on a non-contact play during Wednesday’s practice and had enjoyed a standout training camp.
“I thought Drew had an awesome camp and a really great offseason,” Ryan said. “I think he impressed everybody in this building with how he plays on the field, his savvy, the hands, the way he blocks. It’s unfortunate when you see stuff like that. It’s hard. You don’t become numb to it even when you play for a long time.
“It sucks when you see something like that. You feel for him. I was telling him (Wednesday) he’s going to have a bright future around here, I think everybody in this building knows what he’s capable of doing and to try and stay positive and just attack this rehab and get back as fast as he can.”
Cornerback Anthony Chesley returned to practice Thursday after an extended absence.
Wide receiver Keke Coutee, safety Will Redmond, safety Amani Watts, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, linebacker JoJo Domann, offensive tackle Dennis Kelly, defensive tackle Chris Williams and defensive tackle R.J. McIntosh did not participate.