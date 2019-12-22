INDIANAPOLIS – Joe Haeg wasn’t supposed to be playing left guard in the fourth quarter Sunday.
He was in the game for all of the second half because two-time Pro Bowler Quenton Nelson left with a concussion. That was extremely unfortunate.
But Haeg managed to make one of the day’s biggest plays.
With Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack closing in on his first 1,000-yard season, quarterback Jacoby Brissett checked from a pass play to a run against a favorable defense. Then Haeg got out to the second level to spring Mack for a 30-yard gain on second-and-10 from Indy’s 33-yard line.
It was Mack’s final carry during a 16-attempt, 95-yard performance, and it gave him 1,014 yards for the season.
“Obviously, Marlon’s an incredible runner, and nobody’s in this game alone,” center Ryan Kelly said after providing the details for the clincher. “It’s all just a team effort.”
And Mack is all about the team.
He missed just two games with a broken right hand and could have shut things down for the season after Indianapolis (7-8) was eliminated from playoff contention last week.
But the 1,000-yard mark means a lot to him and to his teammates.
“O-lineman pretty much got me there,” Mack said. “The holes were amazing today, wide open. So truly grateful for it, thankful for them.”
Mack is the first Colt to rush for 1,000 yards since Frank Gore in 2016, and he’s just the second Indianapolis player to reach the milestone since Joseph Addai polished off his second consecutive 1,000-yard season in 2007.
The Colts rushed for 218 yards overall during the 38-6 win against the Carolina Panthers, marking their third 200-yard rushing game this season. The last time the franchise accomplished that feat was 1988.
“Today the Football Gods were in our favor, man,” Mack said. “Things just worked out, we all balled out and we came together and worked.”
HURRY-UP OFFENSE
The Colts opened the game in a no-huddle attack and put 21 points on the board in the first half. Much of that was aided by the punt-return brilliance of Nyheim Hines, but Indianapolis also pieced together a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive early in the second quarter.
The increased tempo was part of the “subtle” changes head coach Frank Reich promised to make as he tests new ideas over the final two weeks with Brissett.
The results were a mixed bag. Reich said the quarterback “perfectly” handled the no-huddle concepts and the regular-tempo snaps that branched off those concepts in the second half.
But Brissett’s final numbers – 14-of-27 for 119 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions – showed little improvement from recent weeks.
Still, the quarterback thought the offensive experiment was a bonus, beginning with the 36-yard touchdown drive on the team’s first possession.
“It was big,” Brissett said. “Obviously, we go out there and have that successful first drive, and it simplified their defense because we were going so up tempo. We already had our plan set to what we were doing. I think it helped us a lot.”
BUTLER DID IT
Carolina defensive tackle Vernon Butler was ejected during the third quarter after taking a swing at Colts tight end Jack Doyle.
Butler tussled with right guard Mark Glowinski during the play, and the two collided with Doyle. Once the snap was over, an irate Butler hit Doyle’s helmet near the facemask with an open hand as the tight end lay prone on the field.
“It’s football, man,” Butler said. “It’s a bang-bang play – a little extra going on. It wasn’t a good idea. I shouldn’t be hitting anyone in the first place. It’s not me.
“It’s not my character. I want to apologize to the organization and to my teammates.”
INJURY REPORT
In addition to Nelson, rookie safety Khari Willis left the game with what the team described as a burner.
There also was a scary moment with Pro Bowl linebacker Darius Leonard, who appeared to suffer a bit of whiplash during a third-quarter tackle. He came out of the game and entered the sideline medical tent as he was examined for a concussion.
But Leonard cleared the protocol, returned to the contest and finished with a team-high 11 tackles.
