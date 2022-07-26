WESTFIELD – Kenny Moore II drove a golf cart to his media availability Tuesday while sporting an Indy Fuel hockey sweater.
Later in the morning, he pulled off the outer layer to reveal an Indy Eleven soccer jersey and even spent some time kicking the ball around with the Eleven at Grand Park.
The Pro Bowl cornerback clearly was in a good mood as he reported for Indianapolis Colts training camp after expressing discontent with his contract situation this spring.
“I’m just ready to play football with this organization in this city,” Moore said.
There has been no resolution in his contract dispute. The 26-year-old remains scheduled to earn $6.75 million this year and $7.545 million in 2023, according to Spotrac. Those are the final two seasons on the four-year, $33.3 million extension he signed in 2019.
Moore sat out of voluntary workouts during the spring while his agent worked behind the scenes on a potential adjustment. He reported for mandatory mini-camp in June, however, and is full go for the first training camp practice Wednesday.
“It was the same thing as I left it in the spring,” Moore said. “I’m gonna just let them take care of that. I’m ready to play football with my teammates and this new coaching staff. So let’s go.”
Moore tied his career high with four interceptions last season while adding 102 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack and a forced fumble and making his first Pro Bowl appearance.
The Colts are excited to have him back in the fold.
Despite the contract issue remaining unresolved, there is no bad blood between the star cornerback and the franchise.
“Kenny’s special,” Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard said. “I think you all know my relationship with Kenny. Our relationship’s gonna go far beyond football when it’s over.”
20/20 HINDSIGHT
Defensive end Kwity Paye arrived to camp wearing a new pair of glasses and revealed a previously undisclosed ailment.
“Last year, I couldn’t see,” the 23-year-old pass rusher explained. “Last year, (former defensive line coach Brian) Baker was like, ‘For some reason when I’m watching film, when you’re on the right side your get off’s a little slower than when you’re on the left side.’ I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, my left eye is like – I struggle to see.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, go get that fixed.’”
At Michigan, Paye was asked to key on a player and the eyesight issue wasn’t a problem. But as a rookie with the Colts, he was asked to key on the ball before the snap. That’s when his peripheral vision became an issue.
Paye can see perfectly fine from his right eye, but his left eye is a struggle. He’ll play with contacts this season to correct the problem, and he’ll line up more often on the left side with veteran Yannick Ngakoue holding things down on the right.
“It was just harder for me to see with this eye looking at the ball,” Paye said. “I didn’t know it was like such a big deal.”
INJURY REPORT
Indianapolis placed four players on the physically unable to perform list prior to reporting for camp. And rookie defensive lineman Eric Johnson II was placed on the non-football injury list.
Ballard provided updates on each of the players Tuesday.
Defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (knee) is close to being activated from PUP.
“We expect him back soon,” Ballard said. “I won’t put a timeline on it, but we think he’ll be back soon.”
Safety Rodney McLeod (knee) is recovering from an offseason procedure.
“This is probably more us than him right now,” Ballard said of the precaution in holding the veteran out. “But we expect him back pretty quickly without any setbacks.”
Linebacker Shaquille Leonard (ankle) is feeling much better after undergoing back surgery to alleviate pressure on a nerve and is progressing well.
“He’s back when, he’s back,” Ballard said. “When he’s got strength and he’s ready, he’s back. So no timeline on him.”
Wide receiver Mike Strachan (knee) missed all of the spring workouts and underwent a procedure before leaving town.
“He’s gonna be a little bit of time,” Ballard said. “We think before the end of camp he’ll be back, but we’ll see. He’s still rehabbing and making progress.”
Johnson tweaked his back training ahead of camp.
“We don’t think that’ll be a long issue,” Ballard said.
ROSTER MOVES
The Colts signed free agent wide receivers Isaiah Ford and John Hurst and waived wide receiver Kekoa Crawford and defensive tackle Caeveon Patton on Tuesday.
Ford has 63 catches for 681 yards and two touchdowns over five seasons with the Miami Dolphins. Hurst spent time the past two seasons on practice squads with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers.