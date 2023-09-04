INDIANAPOLIS – Zack Moss was careful Monday not to provide any clue as to his availability for Sunday’s regular season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Listed No. 1 on the Indianapolis Colts’ depth chart, he broke his arm during the second week of training camp and has been on the mend ever since.
Head coach Shane Steichen confirmed Moss took part in a walkthrough Monday, and the assumption is the rusher might be in better conditioning coming off an arm injury than if he was rehabbing an ankle, calf or hamstring ailment.
Moss agrees – in theory.
“The body is crazy,” he said at his locker inside the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “You sit down for a couple weeks – I had to, obviously, until they have me clearance to start moving it. Just getting back in shape … that’s the biggest thing.
“You work up from the summertime, then you go into that first week of camp and all that conditioning. You lose all of that (with the injury), so trying to get back to where I feel comfortable and things of that nature.”
The focus throughout the preseason has been on Jonathan Taylor and his unresolved contract conflict. But Taylor will miss at least the first four games of the season on the physically unable to perform list, and the Colts must find a way to piece together a ground game against a Jacksonville defense that suffocated it in 2022.
Indianapolis rushed for a total of 99 yards in two games against the Jaguars last season and averaged 3.4 yards per attempt.
Taylor gained 54 yards on just nine attempts in a 24-0 loss at Jacksonville in Week 2, and Deon Jackson gained 42 yards and scored a touchdown on 12 carries in a 34-27 victory at home in Week 6.
Former head coach Frank Reich used an ultra-quick no-huddle attack in the rematch, and quarterback Matt Ryan attempted 58 passes. That’s an unlikely script for Steichen to follow with rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson on Sunday.
But Richardson can contribute to the rushing attack in ways Ryan can only dream of. The question is how will the running backs be deployed in concert with him?
“I think it’s running back by committee,” Steichen said. “I do. With anything, whoever’s got the hot hand, let them ride a little bit and go with that. We’ll rotate those guys in, see where everyone is at and … we’ll ride with the hot hand.”
Moss could be part of that rotation, but he also could need more time to get back up to speed.
Jackson certainly will be in the mix alongside rookie Evan Hull. Jake Funk or Jason Huntley also could be called up from the practice squad if needed.
Ideally, Steichen would like to have a feature back to build the offense around – like Taylor has been for the past three seasons in Indianapolis.
For the time being, however, everyone will get a chance to claim the throne.
“I think that’ll take place over the first couple of weeks, you know what I mean?” Steichen said of sorting the running back depth chart. “See who’s rolling pretty good and then you go from there.”
COACHING DEBUT
Steichen went 2-1 in the preseason, but Sunday will mark his first time leading the team from the sideline in a game that counts.
The defending AFC South champions – and the favorites to repeat – await him on the other sideline.
The first-time head coach is excited about the challenge.
“It’s like with anything. It’s like you’re getting this job or getting that – or as a player – are you ready?” Steichen said. “Well, shoot, when we get out there, we’re going to find out, right? But you prepare as best as you can every single day to put yourself in position to be successful, whether that’s through your schedule, your detailed, laid out play of what you want it to look like throughout the week and stick true (to it).
“Are you going to have adjustments throughout the season? Yeah. To adjust things, to make sure it’s a better fit for the players and the coaches? Absolutely. That’s part of the process. But (I) like where we’re at as a football team. I know it’s a long season, but I’m fired up for this first week.”
ROSTER MOVES
The Colts re-signed guard Arlington Hambright to the practice squad Monday and released offensive tackle Dan Skipper from the practice squad.