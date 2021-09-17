INDIANAPOLIS — Back injuries are no laughing matter.
There’s a long list of professional athletes who have had their careers cut short or significantly altered because of back issues. So the Indianapolis Colts are being extremely cautious with Quenton Nelson’s current ailment.
The three-time All-Pro left guard thought he was over his most recent back flare-up during training camp. Everything was feeling fine even through his rehab from surgery to remove a bone fragment in his foot.
Then an incident he prefers not to go into detail about triggered the issue again. It limited him during practice for the season opener last week against the Seattle Seahawks and sidelined him completely for the first two sessions this week.
Nelson admits it’s a difficult issue to treat and heal during the course of an NFL season — particularly for an offensive lineman whose job is centered around steeling his back and holding his ground on every snap. But he has confidence the injury can be corrected.
“I’ve got it better before, so I could definitely get it better again,” Nelson said Friday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “Mostly during the season, it’s definitely harder to (recover).”
Nelson was a limited participant in Friday’s practice and was listed as questionable for the second straight week.
According to Pro Football Focus, he was the Colts’ lone offensive lineman not to surrender a quarterback pressure against the Seahawks. The challenge is even greater Sunday with Los Angeles Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald visiting Lucas Oil Stadium.
It’s unclear how many head-to-head matchups between Nelson and Donald will occur. The Rams regularly move Donald around the formation and could choose to test the right side of Indianapolis’ offensive line more often.
But this is definitely a matchup Nelson has been anticipating.
“It’s what doesn’t he do because he does it all,” Nelson said by way of a scouting report. “His repertoire — his move repertoire — is insane. He can beat you with so many different things, and his play strength and flexibility — everything. That’s what makes him, him.”
As the questionable designation suggests, there is no guarantee Nelson will play Sunday. He’ll do everything in his power to be on the field if possible.
But sometimes the team has to do what’s best for the long-term future and not just the present.
“I think we need to make sure that he got through today OK, wakes up tomorrow feeling OK. You know how those back things are,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “Back things, I don’t take those for granted, so we’re going to have to let that play out.”
Patience isn’t Nelson’s greatest strength.
He’s listening to the trainers and the coaches and following their recommendations. But he’s already missed more than three weeks of practice this year, and it’s not something he takes lightly.
Nelson’s done his best to maximize whatever opportunities have been at his disposal. He watches practice live on the field and goes back for a second viewing on film where he imagines what he’d do as the left guard on every snap. It can’t replace physical preparation, but it’s the best he can do at times.
“I hate missing practice,” Nelson said. “It sucks watching everyone out there grinding and you’re just on the freaking sideline watching. It truly kills me, and that part hurts me a lot. To be honest, I think I’ve coped with it and handled it really well.”
THEY SAID IT
“In today’s day, the players are so good — this is the age we live in whether it’s ‘Hard Knocks’ or social media or something, there’s always something. There’s a camera on everybody all the time. I think these guys are better at this than us older guys. Us older guys, this is all new stuff, but I think these guys will handle it just fine.” — Reich on the potential distractions of being featured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts” beginning Nov. 17.
INJURY REPORT
Indianapolis will be at less than full strength for the second consecutive week.
Right tackle Braden Smith (foot) and cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf) were ruled out for Sunday’s game, and seven other players are listed as questionable.
Safety Julian Blackmon (back) was the only player in the latter group who did not participate in Friday’s practice.
Nelson, wide receiver Parris Campbell (abdomen), defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring) and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (ankle) were limited. Left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) and safety Khari Willis (illness) participated in full.
If Fisher is able to make his Colts debut Sunday, Julien Davenport likely will start in place of Smith. If not, Matt Pryor likely will replace Smith and Davenport will make his second straight start at left tackle.
Rock Ya-Sin likely again will replace Rhodes on the outside with T.J. Carrie or Isaiah Rodgers entering the game in the nickel package.
