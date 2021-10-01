INDIANAPOLIS – Quenton Nelson’s streak of 54 consecutive starts will end Sunday as a seemingly cursed Indianapolis Colts season claims another victim.
Nelson played just 13 snaps in last week’s loss against the Tennessee Titans before exiting with an ankle injury. The ailment joins back and foot problems on the list of issues for the three-time All-Pro left guard, who also underwent three separate surgeries before the start of the regular season.
Nelson never played in fewer than 97% of the offensive snaps during his first three NFL seasons, and the Colts believe his legendary toughness could make this a short absence.
“Yeah, there is a high ankle sprain involved, but we’re optimistic with Q that hopefully he’s on the shorter side of that,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said. “We’ll see what that means, but I would say from where we were two days after the injury to where we are now, we’re trending in the right direction.”
Nelson is one of five starters ruled out for the Week 4 contest against the Miami Dolphins (1-2). Rookie defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring), right tackle Braden Smith (foot/thumb), safety Khari Willis (ankle/groin) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) also will be sidelined.
Paye is likely to be replaced by Kemoko Turay, while Julien Davenport will make his third straight start in place of Smith. Andrew Sendejo will start for Willis, and Isaiah Rodgers is likely to replace Ya-Sin.
It makes for a particularly difficult week during a season in which the Colts (0-3) still haven’t been able to get on track. At least one starter has been out because of injury each game this season.
“We try to find that, we try to pinpoint it, but usually it’s too complex,” Reich said of the genesis for the rash of injuries. “There’s too many factors, but we don’t leave any stone unturned and (general manager) Chris (Ballard) is – we both look at it intensely, especially during this time of the season when I’m kind of doing game plan stuff. We’re always looking at it.
“Chris does a great job not leaving any stone unturned, going to the Nth degree with every player, every injury, making sure we’re on top of it, trying to get to the root of it. There’s really been no one theme as far as a reason why, which there usually isn’t unfortunately.”
There is hope Nelson will be ready to return before next week’s “Monday Night Football” matchup at the Baltimore Ravens.
Chris Reed played well as the backup option at Tennessee and will get his first start as a Colt this week.
But with Nelson out, Indianapolis will miss more than just his on-field presence.
“He’s an elite leader,” Reich said. “He’s an elite leader, not just an elite player. So you just have to – we’ll pick up the energy. What we talked about this week is the energy and that stuff really — first and foremost and more than anything — it comes from execution, from playing good football. If we want some good energy on the sideline, no matter what the heat is or no matter what the temperature is, let’s just play good football and let’s execute in all three phases.”
THEY SAID IT
“You certainly look through every option, and Jacoby has been an incredibly productive player for us. You look at the year he was a starter, you could roll the scenario back in a couple of those games, and he did a lot of great stuff. It was a very hard decision. Honestly, I think it was the right time, and I think he felt the same way. There were conversations. We talked about everything possible, but ultimately this is what we thought was best. I feel like Jacoby felt the same way.” – Reich on how close Indianapolis came to re-signing QB Jacoby Brissett – who will start for the Dolphins on Sunday – during the offseason
INJURY REPORT
In addition to the five players ruled out this week, four others are listed as questionable.
Tight end Jack Doyle (back), running back Jonathan Taylor (knee) and quarterback Carson Wentz (ankles) were limited participants in Friday’s final practice. Right guard Mark Glowinski (knee) practiced in full.
Only center Michael Deiter (foot/quadricep) was ruled out for Miami.
