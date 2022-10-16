INDIANAPOLIS – Frank Reich has deep roots in the no-huddle offense.
He played for a decade under legendary head coach Marv Levy with the Buffalo Bills in the “K-Gun” offense, a hurry-up attack that revolutionized the way offense is played in the NFL.
Sunday’s decision by Reich to go to a nearly full-time no-huddle attack in Sunday’s 34-27 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium won’t have as wide-reaching historic implications.
But it just might have saved the Indianapolis Colts’ season.
It certainly breathed new life into the league’s lowest-scoring offense.
“It was a good change of pace for us,” quarterback Matt Ryan said after his best game as a Colt. “I thought we played with good tempo – used the speed when we needed it, but also we were able to check out of some things and get into some looks that we wanted to get into.
“I thought Frank did a great job calling it today. I thought we had a good plan coming in. And we’ll see what we do with it moving forward. But I thought it was effective for us today.”
Indianapolis (3-2-1) didn’t just quicken the pace between snaps. Ryan got the ball out faster, and the tempo seemed to slow down Jacksonville’s ferocious pass rush.
When the Jaguars blasted the Colts 24-0 in Week 2, the quarterback was sacked five times and threw three interceptions. On Sunday, he wasn’t sacked on 58 dropbacks and threw for 389 yards and three touchdowns while completing a career-high 42 passes.
Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. was the most frequent target with 13 catches for 134 yards, but Ryan’s touchdown passes went to rookies Alec Pierce and Jelani Woods and veteran Parris Campbell.
Most importantly, the offense seemed to get into a real rhythm for the first time.
“That’s something that we worked on and we’re gonna keep on doing,” said Pittman, who missed the loss in Jacksonville with a quad injury. “(It’s) something that we need to work on a little more because it gets tired out there when we’re running hurry-up like every single drive. So (it’s) something that we’re just gonna keep working and just get better and better at it.”
Center Ryan Kelly acknowledged 58 pass attempts are not an offensive lineman’s dream, but he had little problem shouldering the responsibility of leading the line with the quicker pace.
While Indianapolis rushed for just 45 yards on 16 attempts, the line had its most proficient performance of the season by keeping Ryan off the ground and allowing pressure on less than one-quarter of his pass attempts.
“We use different variations of tempo, so it’s not like it’s a totally different game plan,” Kelly said. “It’s still our stuff. We’re just not huddling, so it’s not terrible. By the time they get set, we obviously don’t have the right points. We don’t have the right communication, but at the end of the day if we’re all wrong, we’re all right. So we practiced it all week, and we were successful, man.”
THEY SAID IT
“I’m proud of that. I’ve gotten to know Dan since I got into the league back in 2008. And I love him. He’s a fun guy to be around. He was like the ultimate guy when I was growing up. He would sling it. And I remember the first time I met him, he’s like, ‘Hey, no matter what happens, man, keep slinging it.’ And I was like 23 (years old) at the time. And I was like that’s one of the coolest things I’ve ever heard. Somehow, someway, here I am 37 and still remember him saying that to me about 15 years ago. Any time you’re mentioned in the same breath as Dan, it’s pretty cool and I’m proud of that.” – Ryan on surpassing former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino for seventh place on the career passing list.
INJURY REPORT
Wide receiver Keke Coutee left the game with a concussion after a scary hit on a punt return in the third quarter.
Running back Deon Jackson – who caught 10 passes for 79 yards and rushed 12 times for 42 yards – left the game in the fourth quarter with a quad injury.