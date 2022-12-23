INDIANAPOLIS — There was no team meeting Friday morning to acknowledge the end of the Indianapolis Colts’ playoff chances.
No shock in the locker room as there was a year ago after a stunning loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars brought an abrupt end to the campaign.
Instead, when the Jaguars’ 19-3 victory against the New York Jets on Thursday night officially killed the Colts’ miniscule postseason hopes, it felt more like a fait accompli.
“We didn’t talk about it,” interim head coach Jeff Saturday said during a video conference call. “We understood by what we’ve done the last three weeks or four weeks that we did not control our own destiny, and you’re having hope for a lot of things. So, no. No extra meetings needed. (It was) fairly obvious by the way that we’ve played.”
Indianapolis (4-9-1) has lost four straight games — including blowing an NFL-record 33-point lead last week against the Minnesota Vikings — and seven of its last eight contests overall.
The Colts will sit at home for the postseason for the third time in the past four years and the sixth time in the past eight seasons. It’s the most barren stretch since Jim Irsay became the owner, and it will likely precede another offseason of massive change.
Whether that shakeup is limited primarily to the roster — as has been the case in recent offseasons — remains to be seen. Irsay has repeatedly offered public support of general manager Chris Ballard and reportedly remains a believer in Saturday as the six-time Pro Bowler makes a bid for the full-time head coaching gig.
One major change likely on the way will come at quarterback.
Nick Foles will be Indianapolis’ third starter of the season Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6), and there’s still a chance Sam Ehlinger will get another start or two before the season mercifully comes to an end.
Both quarterbacks — along with 37-year-old Matt Ryan — are under contract for next season, but it’s widely anticipated the Colts will look to add a building block for the future in next year’s draft.
Indianapolis enters the week with the sixth overall pick in April’s annual selection meeting and could move as high as No. 3 over the season’s final three weeks.
The top prospects in this year’s college crop include Alabama’s Bryce Young, Kentucky’s Will Levis, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Florida’s Anthony Richardson.
For much of the season, Young has been the odds-on favorite to go with the No. 1 pick. That remains the case, but Levis is gaining steam as the draft process kicks into high gear, and NFL Media’s Eric Edholm cautioned there are some red flags that could cause teams to pause when evaluating the Crimson Tide star.
Young is not a prototypical modern quarterback in that he doesn’t look to use his athleticism to run as much as to create more time to pass outside the pocket. There also are some significant questions about his size and his ability to withstand a 17-game grind in an NFL season that could allow him to slip and become a realistic option for the Colts.
“I think he’s gonna measure in around 5-(foot)-10½, 190 pounds — something like that. That’s just a ballpark guess,” Edholm told “The Blue Horseshoe” podcast last week. “And if you’re not Kyler Murray, you better be Drew Brees. So that’s kind of the question there. The second issue — again, which is sort of related — is the shoulder issue which he suffered this season and played through admirably, kind of holding his team together with his late-game brilliance and his processing speed and being able to make lemonade out of lemons.
“But the shoulder does worry me, and if it doesn’t pass medical muster, then you have an issue. Then the Texans may veer off of him and say, ‘Hey, do we trust a slot-receiver sized quarterback to hold up behind a line that gave up nine sacks in a game this year?’ ”
INJURY REPORT
For the second straight day, tight end Kylen Granson (ankle) and cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle) were the only players not to practice for Indianapolis.
Cornerback Brandon Facyson (illness) and wide receiver Michael Strachan (concussion) again were full participants.